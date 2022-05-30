The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.

It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.

Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.

Saturday 4 June – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas

What time does it start?

The prelims will start at 6pm BST (10am PT, 12pm CT, 1pm ET), with the main card following at 9pm BST (1pm PT, 3pm CT, 4pm ET) on Saturday 4 June.

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card

UFC heavyweight contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik (Getty Images)

Main card

Alexander Volkov vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik (heavyweight)

Dan Ige vs Movsar Evloev (featherweight)

Michael Trizano vs Lucas Almeida (featherweight)

Karine Silva vs Poliana Botelho (women’s flyweight)

Alonzo Menifield vs Askar Mozharov (light heavyweight)

Felice Herrig vs Karolina Kowalkiewicz (women’s strawweight)

Prelims

Joe Solecki vs Alex da Silva (lightweight)

TBD vs Damon Jackson (featherweight)

Ode’ Osbourne vs Zarrukh Adashev (flyweight)

Niklas Stolze vs Benoit Saint Denis (lightweight)

Johnny Munoz vs Tony Gravely (bantamweight)

Jeffrey Molina vs Zhalgas Zhumagulov (flyweight)

Pinat Fakhretdinov vs Andreas Michailidis (welterweight)

Erin Blanchfield vs JJ Aldrich (women’s flyweight)