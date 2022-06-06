The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.

It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.

Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.

Saturday 11 June – UFC 275 – Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore

What time does it start?

The early prelims will start at 11.30pm BST (3.30pm PT, 5.30pm CT, 6.30pm ET), with the prelims following at 1am BST (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET) on Sunday 12 June. The main card then begins at 3am BST (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card

UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko (Getty Images)

Main card

Glover Teixeira (C) vs Jiri Prochazka (light heavyweight title)

Valentina Shevchenko (C) vs Taila Santos (women’s flyweight title)

Zhang Weili vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk (women’s strawweight)

Rogerio Bontorin vs Manel Kape (flyweight)

Jack Della Maddalena vs Ramazan Emeev (welterweight)

Prelims

SeungWoo Choi vs Josh Culibao (featherweight)

Brendan Allen vs Jacob Malkoun (middleweight)

Maheshate vs Steve Garcia (lightweight)

Andre Fialho vs Jake Matthews (welterweight)

Kyung Ho Kang vs Batgerel Danaa (bantamweight)

Liang Na vs Silvana Juarez (women’s strawweight)

Ramona Pascual vs Joselyne Edwards (women’s bantamweight)