Next UFC Fight Night: Event start time, card and how to watch
All you need to know about the MMA promotion’s upcoming fights
The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.
It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.
Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.
Saturday 3 May – UFC Fight Night – Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, US
What time does it start?
The prelims will start at 12am BST on Sunday (4pm PT / 6pm CT / 7pm ET on Saturday), with the main card following at 3am BST on Sunday (7pm PT / 9pm CT / 11pm ET on Saturday).
How can I watch it?
The card will air live on TNT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights. Discovery+ will also air the action in the UK. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the event live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.
Full card (subject to change)
Main card
Cory Sandhagen vs Deiveson Figueiredo (bantamweight)
Reinier de Ridder vs Bo Nickal (middleweight)
Santiago Ponzinibbio vs Daniel Rodriguez (welterweight)
Montel Jackson vs Daniel Marcos (bantamweight)
Cameron Smotherman vs Serhiy Sidey (bantamweight)
Jeremy Stephens vs Mason Jones (lightweight)
Prelims
Yana Santos vs Miesha Tate (women’s bantamweight)
Ryan Loder vs Azamat Bekoev (middleweight)
Marina Rodriguez vs Gillian Robertson (women’s strawweight)
Gaston Bolanos vs Quang Le (bantamweight)
Thomas Petersen vs Don’Tale Mayes (heavyweight)
Juliana Miller vs Ivana Petrovic (women’s flyweight)
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments