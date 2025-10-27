Next UFC Fight Night: Steve Garcia vs David Onama start time, card and how to watch
All you need to know about the MMA promotion’s upcoming fights
The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.
It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.
Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.
Saturday 1 November – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US
What time does it start?
The prelims will begin at 8pm GMT (1pm PT / 3pm CT / 4pm ET), with the main card following at 11pm BST (4pm PT / 6pm CT / 7pm ET).
How can I watch it?
In the UK, the card will air live on TNT Sports and Discovery+. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action. UFC Fight Pass will also provide live coverage in both countries.
Full card (subject to change)
Main card
Steve Garcia vs David Onama (featherweight)
Waldo Cortes Acosta vs Ante Delija (heavyweight)
Jeremiah Wells vs Themba Gorimbo (welterweight)
Isaac Dulgarian vs Yadier del Valle (featherweight)
Charles Radtke vs Daniel Frunza (welterweight)
Allan Nascimento vs Rafael Estevam (flyweight)
Prelims
Billy Elekana vs Kevin Christian (light-heavyweight)
Timmy Cuamba vs Changho Lee (bantamweight)
Donte Johnson vs Sedrique Dumas (middleweight)
Ketlen Vieira vs Norma Dumont (women’s bantamweight)
Alice Ardelean vs Montserrat Ruiz (women’s strawweight)
Phil Rowe vs Seokhyeon Ko (welterweight)
Talita Alencar vs Ariane Carnelossi (women’s strawweight)
