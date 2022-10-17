Next UFC Fight Night: Event start time, card and how to watch
All you need to know about the MMA promotion’s upcoming fights
The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.
It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.
Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.
Saturday 22 October – UFC 280 – Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi
What time does it start?
The prelims will start at 3pm BST on Saturday 22 October (8am PT, 9am CT, 10am ET), with the main card following at 7pm BST (11am PT, 1pm CT, 2pm ET).
How can I watch it?
The card will air live on BT Sport pay-per-view in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.
In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.
Full card
Main card
Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev (vacant lightweight title)
Aljamain Sterling (C) vs TJ Dillashaw (bantamweight title)
Petr Yan vs Sean O’Malley (bantamweight)
Beneil Dariush vs Mateusz Gamrot (lightweight)
Katlyn Chookagian vs Manon Fiorot (women’s flyweight)
Prelims
Belal Muhammad vs Sean Brady (welterweight)
Makhmud Muradov vs Caio Borralho (middleweight)
Volkan Oezdemir vs Nikita Krylov (light heavyweight)
Zubaira Tukhugov vs Lucas Almeida (featherweight)
Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (welterweight)
Armen Petrosyan vs AJ Dobson (middleweight)
Muhammad Mokaev vs Malcolm Gordon (flyweight)
Karol Rosa vs Lina Lansberg (women’s bantamweight)
