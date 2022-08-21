Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.

It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.

Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.

Saturday 3 September – UFC Fight Night – Accor Arena, Paris

What time does it start?

The prelims will start at 5pm BST on Saturday 3 September (9am PT, 11am CT, 12pm ET), with the main card following at 8pm BST (12pm PT, 2pm CT, 3pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card

Main card

Ciryl Gane vs Tai Tuivasa (heavyweight)

Robert Whittaker vs Marvin Vettori (middleweight)

Alessio di Chirico vs Roman Kopylov (middleweight)

John Makdessi vs Nasrat Haqparast (lightweight)

Taylor Lapilus vs Khalid Taha (bantamweight)

Charles Jourdain vs Nathaniel Wood (featherweight)

Prelims

Zarah Fairn vs Ailin Perez (women’s featherweight)

Benoit Saint-Denis vs Christos Giagos (lightweight)

Nassourdine Imavov vs Joaquin Buckley (middleweight)

Ricardo Ramos vs Danny Henry (featherweight)