The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.

It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.

Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.

Saturday 10 September – UFC 279 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

What time does it start?

The early prelims will start at 11pm BST on Saturday 10 September (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET), with the prelims following at 1am BST on Sunday 11 September (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday).

The main card then takes place at 3am BST (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card

Main card

Nate Diaz vs Khamzat Chimaev (welterweight)

Tony Ferguson vs Li Jingliang (welterweight)

Kevin Holland vs Daniel Rodriguez (catchweight, 180lbs)

Irene Aldana vs Macy Chiasson (women’s bantamweight)

Johnny Walker vs Ion Cutelaba (light heavyweight)

Prelims

Hakeem Dawodu vs Julian Erosa (featherweight)

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs Jailton Almeida (heavyweight)

Denis Tiuliulin vs Jamie Pickett (middleweight)

Jake Collier vs Chris Barnett (heavyweight)

Early prelims

Norma Dumont vs Danyelle Wolf (women’s featherweight)

Chad Anheliger vs Alatengheili (bantamweight)

Melissa Martinez vs Elise Reed (women’s strawweight)

Darian Weeks vs Yohan Yailesse (welterweight)