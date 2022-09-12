Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.

It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.

Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.

Saturday 17 September – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas

What time does it start?

The prelims will start at 9pm BST on Saturday 17 September (1pm PT, 3pm CT, 4pm ET), with the main card following at 12am BST on Sunday 18 September (4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card

Main card

Cory Sandhagen vs Song Yadong (bantamweight)

Giga Chikadze vs Sodiq Yusuff (featherweight)

Chidi Njokuani vs Gregory Rodrigues (middleweight)

Andre Fili vs Bill Algeo (featherweight)

Tanner Boser vs Rodrigo Nascimento Ferreira (heavyweight)

Prelims

Anthony Hernandez vs Marc-Andre Barriault (middleweight)

Damon Jackson vs Pat Sabatini (featherweight)

Trevin Giles vs Louis Cosce (welterweight)

Joe Pyfer vs Alen Amedovski (middleweight)

Aspen Ladd vs Sara McMann (women’s bantamweight)

Denise Gomes vs Loma Lookboonmee (women’s strawweight)

Trey Ogden vs Daniel Zellhuber (lightweight)

Mariya Agapova vs Gillian Robertson (women’s flyweight)

Tony Gravely vs Javid Basharat (bantamweight)

Nikolas Motta vs Cameron VanCamp (lightweight)