Next UFC Fight Night: Event start time, card and how to watch

All you need to know about the MMA promotion’s upcoming fights

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Wednesday 05 January 2022 15:32
UFC 4 - Conor McGregor

The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.

It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.

Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.

Saturday 15 January – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas

What time does it start?

The prelims are expected to begin at around 10pm GMT on Saturday 15 January.

The main card is set to follow at 12am GMT on Sunday 16 January.

How can I watch it?

The event will air live on BT Sports in the UK, with the broadcaster’s website and app also streaming the action.

In the US, the card will air on ESPN+, and it will also be available to stream via the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card

Calvin Kattar vs Giga Chikadze (featherweight)

Muslim Salikhov vs Michel Pereira (welterweight)

Katlyn Chookagian vs Jennifer Maia (women’s flyweight)

Brandon Royval vs Rogerio Bontorin (flyweight)

Jake Collier vs Chase Sherman (heavyweight)

Gabriel Benitez vs TJ Brown (featherweight)

Bill Algeo vs Joanderson Brito (featherweight)

Court McGee vs Ramiz Brahimaj (welterweight)

Dakota Bush vs Viacheslav Borschev (lightweight)

Brian Kelleher vs Saidyokub Kakhramonov (bantamweight)

Silvana Juarez vs Vanessa Demopolous (women’s strawweight)

