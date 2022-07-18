Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev to fight for vacant UFC lightweight title

Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev will fight for the vacant UFC lightweight title this October, when the pair clash at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi.

Oliveira was stripped of the belt in May after missing weight, one night before his scheduled defence against Justin Gaethje. The Brazilian was also made ineligible to win back the gold in his fight with Gaethje, who would have become champion with a victory over Oliveira.

Oliveira (33-8, 1 No Contest) submitted Gaethje in the first round to establish himself as the official No 1 contender at 155lbs, extending his win streak to 11 in the process and improving his records for most finishes and most submissions in UFC history.

Meanwhile, Makhachev (22-1) is on a 10-fight win streak and last competed in February, stopping Bobby Green in the first round after the American stepped in for Beneil Dariush.

Makhachev is a childhood friend of UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov, who helps to coach his fellow Russian and preceded Oliveira as lightweight champion.

Nurmagomedov relinquished the title in 2020, retiring undefeated in October of that year – moments after submitting Gaethje to retain the belt. Oliveira, 32, knocked out Michael Chandler the following May to claim the vacant title, before retaining it against Dustin Poirier with a submission win last December.

Fourth-ranked Makhachev has just one victory over a current UFC top-10 lightweight, having outpointed No 10 Arman Tsarukyan in 2019 before the Armenian-Russian was ranked. However, 30-year-old Makhachev has frequently accused fighters of avoiding bouts against him.

Makhachev and Oliveira are expected to headline at UFC 280, which takes place at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island on 22 October.