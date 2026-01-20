Paddy Pimblett fires Ilia Topuria warning over future UFC title shot
Paddy Pimblett sent a blunt warning to UFC Lightweight Champion Ilia Topuria ahead of his UFC 324 clash with Justin Gaethje this Saturday.
Paddy Pimblett has issued a stern warning to the UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria that he will ‘have to wait’ for a potential title showdown between the two fighters this year.
The Merseyside fighter’s comments come in relation to the Spanish-Georgian’s proposal of returning to the octagon in April, with ‘The Baddy” just four days away from a highly anticipated fight at UFC 324 with Justin Gaethje in Vegas this weekend in Las Vegas, competing for the Interim Lightweight title.
The 31-year-old told TMZ Sports: “He’s not getting me back in April, lad. He’s gonna have to wait.”
Fighting Topuria in April would mean Paddy would have slightly over a mere two-month gap in between UFC 324 and a theoretical fight with the champion.
“He made me wait, he can wait a few months. I’ll fight him in, like, July. June or July.”
Topuria is currently taking time away from the sport due to issues surrounding his divorce.
In a separate interview with BBC Sport, he said: “If Ilia is not back by June-July, I think I’ll become undisputed.”
Pimblett is already mapping out his plan this year in order to get his hands on the coveted undisputed lightweight belt, held by the likes of Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov.
He currently places fifth in the UFC’s lightweight rankings, with Gaethje ranked just one spot in front of him in fourth.
He added: “In an ideal world, I beat Justin, then I beat Ilia for the undisputed title.
“And then before the end of the year defend it against someone.”
The Briton knocked out America’s Michael Chandler in devastating fashion in his last outing, making a statement to the rest of the lightweight division, which he will be looking to repeat this weekend.
“I don’t see Justin getting past the third round,” Pimblett said.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks