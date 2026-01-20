Paddy Pimblett fires Ilia Topuria warning over future UFC title shot

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paddy Pimblett has issued a stern warning to the UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria that he will ‘have to wait’ for a potential title showdown between the two fighters this year.

The Merseyside fighter’s comments come in relation to the Spanish-Georgian’s proposal of returning to the octagon in April, with ‘The Baddy” just four days away from a highly anticipated fight at UFC 324 with Justin Gaethje in Vegas this weekend in Las Vegas, competing for the Interim Lightweight title.

The 31-year-old told TMZ Sports: “He’s not getting me back in April, lad. He’s gonna have to wait.”

Fighting Topuria in April would mean Paddy would have slightly over a mere two-month gap in between UFC 324 and a theoretical fight with the champion.

“He made me wait, he can wait a few months. I’ll fight him in, like, July. June or July.”

open image in gallery Paddy Pimblett (right) facing off with Topuria ( Getty Images )

Topuria is currently taking time away from the sport due to issues surrounding his divorce.

In a separate interview with BBC Sport, he said: “If Ilia is not back by June-July, I think I’ll become undisputed.”

Pimblett is already mapping out his plan this year in order to get his hands on the coveted undisputed lightweight belt, held by the likes of Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

He currently places fifth in the UFC’s lightweight rankings, with Gaethje ranked just one spot in front of him in fourth.

He added: “In an ideal world, I beat Justin, then I beat Ilia for the undisputed title.

“And then before the end of the year defend it against someone.”

The Briton knocked out America’s Michael Chandler in devastating fashion in his last outing, making a statement to the rest of the lightweight division, which he will be looking to repeat this weekend.

“I don’t see Justin getting past the third round,” Pimblett said.