Paddy Pimblett has revealed that he made $24,000 for his fight at UFC London, though he would have only earned $12,000 had he lost to Rodrigo Vargas.

Pimblett made it two first-round finishes from two fights in the UFC when the Liverpudlian submitted his Mexican opponent on Saturday, surviving an early knockdown to secure the win and send fans at the O2 Arena into wild celebrations.

At the post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White said the event had marked the “biggest gate ever in O2 [Arena] history” and the “biggest ever in Fight Night history”.

While Pimblett’s fight seemed to be the ‘people’s main event’, with the scenes at the O2 confirming the Scouser’s star potential, the 27-year-old is locked into a contract that means he only earned $12,000 to fight at UFC London and an additional $12,000 due to his victory.

White did grant $50,000 bonuses to every fighter who won via finish at UFC London, however, with Pimblett among that group.

“Twelve and 12,” Pimblett told Barstool Sports, when asked about his UFC London pay. “No, yeah, 12 and 12. So, 12 to show and 12 to win.

“It goes up after every fight, but you’re in a contract, so it’s whenever they want to offer me a new one, they offer me a new one. So, it’s just one of those things.”

The UFC typically hands out three bonuses at a UFC event: one Fight of the Night and two Performance of the Night bonuses.

White was so impressed with how UFC London played out, however, that he chose to give bonuses to all nine fighters who achieved stoppage wins.

Only three of the 12 bouts at the O2 Arena went to the judges’ scorecards.