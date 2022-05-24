Paddy Pimblett pledges to ‘get this weight off’ in time for UFC London

UFC’s rising star Paddy Pimblett has vowed to shed weight in time for the sport’s event in London in July.

It’s thought he is currently at 200lbs and so Pimblett will need to lose weight to fight in the lightweight bracket. It’s understood the fighter is making his return to the octagon in July, having not fought since he defeated Rodrigo Vargas in March.

And while his potential opponent has not been confirmed, Pimblett insists when he makes weight he will be able to beat anyone.

“Get this weight off lad and I’ll be ready to punch anyone’s head in whenever you want me to,” explained the former Cage Warriors champion on his YouTube channel. “I don’t look that fat like, but everyone loves calling me fat on the internet so we’ll go along with it.”

The Liverpudlian fighter is back in the gym and coach Justin Flores has detailed his journey getting back into training camp.

“Paddy looks good. It’s good to see him again,” said Flores. “He came out in November and he had a big win in the UFC and it was great to see him do that.

“Came back kind of after camp, gained a little weight. Kind of shedding it slowly and adding some new layers of technique, but mostly you know, getting sweaty, making him work. His grappling looks really good so I’m stoked on it.”

Speculation is growing around who Pimblett could face in London with one of the favourites being Ottman Azaitar.