UFC star Paddy Pimblett reacts to messages from Liverpool players Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson
The Reds fan made it back-to-back first-round wins from his first two UFC fights by triumphing in London
Rising UFC star Paddy Pimblett has revealed his delight at receiving messages from Liverpool players before and after his victory at UFC London.
“Paddy The Paddy”, a lifelong Liverpool fan, made it two first-round finishes from his first two UFC fights when he submitted Rodrigo Vargas at the O2 Arena last weekend.
In the lead-up to the fight, Pimblett said he had received a good-luck message from Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliot, and Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson took to Twitter to congratulate the Scouser on his statement win on Saturday.
“Virg and Robbo, lad, that’s two of our best ever back four. That’s sick, that,” Pimblett told reporters on Wednesday.
“It was great, lad, it’s boss getting messages like that. I’ve had messages off Jude Bellingham as well, and tried to convince him to come to Liverpool [from Borussia Dortmund]. We need to see him in red next year.
“I always grew up wanting to be a Liverpool player, so obviously when Liverpool players are messaging me – saying well done and good luck and stuff like that – it’s unbelievable.
“It was sick, lad. Big Virg, the best defender the Premier League’s ever seen.”
During the interview, Pimblett was wearing a t-shirt with illustrations of Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp, Van Dijk and Reds forward Mohamed Salah.
Pimblett, 27, has made no secret of his desire to headline a UFC event at Anfield, Liverpool’s home stadium.
Saturday’s UFC card at the O2 Arena was the highest-grossing sporting event in the venue’s history, and the highest-grossing Fight Night that the mixed martial arts promotion has ever staged.
