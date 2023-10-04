Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sean O’Malley has suggested that Paddy Pimblett’s comeback fight against Tony Ferguson is a ‘lose-lose’ situation for the Liverpudlian.

Pimblett will face Ferguson, a former interim lightweight champion, at UFC 296 on 16 December. The bout in Las Vegas will be “Paddy The Baddy”’s first in 12 months, with his last result – a decision win over Jared Gordon – proving controversial among fans.

Nevertheless, 28-year-old Pimblett is 4-0 in the UFC, while Ferguson, 39, is on a six-fight losing streak. The American is still seen as one of the greatest lightweights in UFC history, however, owing to his 12-fight win streak between 2013 and 2019.

“Initial reaction, I’m like: ‘God damn, that’s a lose-lose for Paddy,’” said O’Malley, the reigning men’s UFC bantamweight champion, on his YouTube channel.

“[If] you go out there and beat Tony, who’s really good but on a six-fight losing streak, you’re not going to get credit for beating f***ing Tony Ferguson.

“You’re [not] going to get credit for beating a guy that’s like, you should beat him. But it’s a dangerous fight, it’s not that easy of a fight.

“It’s going to be a tough fight. Tony could 100 hundred per cent win this fight. [Then Paddy would be] coming off a loss to a guy... I mean, at least it’s still T-Ferg, but it’s like: ‘Is it T-Ferg?’”

Ferguson holds wins over former UFC champions Anthony Pettis and Rafael dos Anjos, as well as Donald Cerrone, Edson Barboza and Kevin Lee.

Four of his six recent defeats have come against Nate Diaz, Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler – the latter three of whom have held world titles in MMA. Last time out, Ferguson was submitted by Bobby Green in July.