Paddy Pimblett provides update on Ilia Topuria fight amid UFC lightweight disarray

Paddy Pimblett has provided an update on the UFC lightweight title picture, although not necessarily a positive one as far as he is concerned.

The Liverpudlian has been linked to a potential shot at champion Ilia Topuria, with whom he has had a grudge since 2022, when they were involved in an altercation in London. However, Arman Tsarukyan and Justin Gaethje are both ranked ahead of Pimblett, who is No 9 at 155lb.

While Pimblett’s ranking could count against him, No 2 Tsarukyan lost momentum when he withdrew from a title shot on one day’s notice in January, citing injury, and No 5 Gaethje is only riding a one-fight win streak and previously lost two title fights.

“Obviously back in the gym Monday,” Pimblett said on his YouTube channel. “All I kept getting asked this weekend was: ‘Who are you fighting? When are you fighting? When are you fighting Ilia?’

“I have no idea. Hopefully it is gonna be me versus the chorizo next,” added “Paddy The Baddy”, referencing Topuria’s Spanish-Georgian heritage, “and I think that’s what all the Americans want, because every American I bump into keeps saying: ‘When are you gonna smash that sausage’s head in?’

“I’m hoping that gets sorted, but I understand that I am ranked No 9 or something, so other people probably are more deserving. But posh boy definitely isn’t; little rich boy Arman, showing how desperate he is, offering another £1m to fight [Topuria]. Spoilt, rich baby, trying to pay their way out of things.” In fact, Tsarukyan recently offered Topuria a $500,000 bet around a potential clash.

open image in gallery In his last fight, Paddy Pimblett (left) dominated and stopped Michael Chandler in April ( Getty Images )

“That’s why he quit when he was making weight in the bath like a little b***h,” Pimblett added, in a jibe at Tsarukyan’s injury from January. “Arman’s irrelevant, no one cares about him.”

Tsarukyan appears to be the front runner to challenge Topuria, who won the vacant title with a first-round knockout of Charles Oliveira in June, which could lead Pimblett to face Gaethje.

However, Gaethje has played down the possibility of that match-up, suggesting he could leave the UFC if he is not awarded another title shot. “As I always say, I’ve got nothing but respect for Justin,” said Pimblett, 30, “but I keep seeing in interviews him saying he doesn’t want to fight me.

“I[’d] seen Dan Hooker talking s*** the other day as well. I used to like Dan Hooker, now you can eat s***. I think the only fight to make is me and Ilia.”

open image in gallery Ilia Topuria knocked out Charles Oliveira in April to win the vacant lightweight belt ( Getty Images )

Tsarukyan’s injury in January led then-champion Islam Makhachev to fight Renato Moicano on short notice. Makhachev submitted Moicano before giving up the title in May, with an eye on challenging for the welterweight belt later this year.

In February, Topuria similarly vacated the featherweight title to pursue lightweight gold, and he was successful when he beat ex-champion Oliveira, who was this week paired with Rafael Fiziev for an October fight.

Pimblett had been loosely linked to Oliveira, but the Brazilian’s match-up with Fiziev means Paddy The Baddy will likely take on Topuria, Gaethje or Tsarukyan, depending on who is paired in a title fight.

After Topuria knocked out Oliveira in June, Pimblett entered the cage to face off with the champion, while Gaethje and Tsarukyan sat in the crowd at the T-Mobile Arena. However, UFC president Dana White said he did not know who authorised Pimblett to enter the Octagon in Las Vegas.