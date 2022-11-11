Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Dustin Poirier discusses chances of fourth Conor McGregor clash ahead of Michael Chandler fight

Poirier takes on Chandler in a highly-anticipated lightweight bout at UFC 281 this Saturday

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Friday 11 November 2022 16:10
Comments

UFC women’s strawweight Zhang Weili lifts heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou

Dustin Poirier has refused to rule out a fourth UFC clash with Conor McGregor but stressed that his focus is on his fight with Michael Chandler this weekend.

Poirier avenged a 2014 knockout loss to McGregor by beating the Irishman by the same means last January, before winning the pair’s trilogy bout last July when McGregor suffered a broken leg.

Following his most recent win against McGregor, Poirier challenged then-champion Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title in December but came up short. The American was submitted by Oliveira, the same way he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov via submission when challenging the Russian for the title in 2019.

Poirier, 33, returns to the Octagon this Saturday to face compatriot Chandler at UFC 281, and the “Diamond” was asked at a media day on Thursday (10 November) whether he would one day fight McGregor again.

“I’m not sure,” Poirier said. “You never know in this sport. I don’t know if he’s coming back, what weight class, I’m not sure.

Recommended

“Never say never, but it’s not looking like it in the near future. We’ll see.

“I fought him three times. I’m trying to get to the title.”

Poirier suffered a knockout loss to McGregor in 2014 during the pair’s days in the UFC featherweight division.

Have your say in the BT Sport’s Action Woman Awards and vote by clicking here. Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on Wednesday 16 November and broadcast live for anyone to watch on BT Sport, online and on Facebook and YouTube.

(BT Sport)

After stopping Poirier in the first round, McGregor went on to win the title in late 2015, before becoming the UFC’s first ever dual-weight champion in 2016 by claiming the lightweight belt.

Recommended

McGregor has not fought since his second loss to Poirier, but the 34-year-old is expected to compete in the first half of 2023.

McGregor was previously expected to fight in early 2023, but the Irishman is not in the United States Anti-Doping Agency testing pool, and fighters must have been in the pool for at least six months to be eligible to compete.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in