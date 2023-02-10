Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Royce Gracie, the first ever UFC champion and most famous practitioner of jiu-jitsu in the world, slips through the back door of Costa Coffee.

He’s a hard man to get a hold of. I hardly imagined I’d meet him in a coffee chain in Essex, and the peripheral sight of him sat next to me while intently whisking the foam on his Massimo hot chocolate is a little startling. My perception of Gracie as almost mythical implanted images in my mind of him consuming nothing but raw fruit (skin on, of course) and human sweat.

But here he is, still one of the most dangerous men on the planet at 53, clad in a plain black sweatshirt and beanie hat, glad to have left the evening chill outside. His subtle entrance is no attempt to be inconspicuous; his reputation in jiu-jitsu and MMA is essentially unrivalled, but the average Brentwood high-street goer and Costa patron is unlikely to be aware of his stature in those spheres, nor his physical capabilities and heritage.

Gracie’s father, Helio, created Gracie Jiu-Jitsu alongside brother Carlos in their native Brazil in the 1930s, building upon the Japanese origins of the martial art, the first form of which is believed to have surfaced in the 1500s. Jiu-jitsu predominantly involves grappling and seeking submissions – chokes, arm bars, leg locks, among others – though strikes can be utilised at times. As strands of jiu-jitsu go, Gracie’s is as authentic as it gets, and he is the art’s greatest living ambassador.

One of the many reasons for this is his involvement in UFC 1.

No holds barred, no time limits, no judges, no drug tests, bare knuckles, anything goes. The only way to win is by knockout, submission or corner stoppage.

This misconception of modern MMA was the reality at UFC 1 on 12 November 1993 – the first documented ‘mixed martial arts’ event.

“It was hard to find participants to accept the rules,” Gracie tells The Independent. “I remember my brother Rorion and [promoter] Art Davie were going after the No. 1 karate guy and asking him to participate. No. 1 would decline, they would go after No. 2 and so on. For boxing, the same thing.

“A lot of people did not have faith this was gonna go through. It’s illegal to fight on the streets. ‘How are you gonna put this on national TV?’ Everybody was debating about that.

“The night before, when they did the draw out of the hat for who was fighting who, that’s when people started to realise: ‘Oh s***, this thing’s gonna happen! We’re gonna get in a fight tomorrow. What are the rules?’

“There were no rules. ‘Do I need boxing gloves?’ Nope. ‘Do I need shin pads?’ Nope. ‘Everything goes?’ Yep. ‘But what if I kick him in the nuts?’ It’s okay.”

I get the impression none of the above questions were asked by Gracie.

“The only rules were no eye gouging and no biting. So it was very simple.”

The following night in McNichols Sports Arena in Denver, Colorado, Gracie beat three men consecutively to be crowned the first ever Ultimate Fighting Champion.

Gracie began his UFC 1 campaign by defeating Art Jimmerson (Getty Images)

First up was Golden Gloves boxing champion Art Jimmerson. Next was future WWE star Ken Shamrock, whose speciality was shootfighting, which combines wrestling and a variation of Kung Fu. Finally, there was Gerard Gordeau, a world champion in Savate – otherwise known as French kickboxing.

With little technology available at the time, a 26-year-old Gracie knew nothing about his opponents beyond their names, faces and records.

Jimmerson, Shamrock, Gordeau – Gracie submitted them all.

Jimmerson, wearing a boxing glove on his left hand alone so as to expose his power hand, was hesitant from the opening bell as Gracie kept him at bay with side kicks from a southpaw stance. The American threw little and Gracie soon feinted a strike and secured a takedown. Jimmerson was locked in the Brazilian’s clutches, flat on his back, smothered and choked. All in all, he lasted just over two minutes.

Shamrock did not reach the one-minute mark. Gordeau almost survived two minutes in the Octagon with Gracie, but inevitably submitted to a choke, just like Jimmerson and Shamrock.

The four minutes and 19 seconds the slender Gracie spent in the ring that evening, sporting a traditional white gi, defeating bigger men, amounted to a captivating showcase of the effectiveness of jiu-jitsu.

That was almost what the event was designed to be. Gracie had previously answered the challenges of local martial artists from different disciplines in garages, and the plan was to take those contests to the biggest stage possible in America.

“My father, my uncles, my cousins, my brothers had been doing these kinds of challenges in Brazil before, in big stadiums,” says Gracie, whose accent and intonation make him sound like a Brazilian Arnold Schwarzenegger – rather fitting for a real life Terminator.

Conor McGregor's fights ranked and rated Show all 28 1 / 28 Conor McGregor's fights ranked and rated Conor McGregor's fights ranked and rated McGregor's fights ranked and rated After McGregor’s long-awaited return to the UFC Octagon against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone, we rank and rate every single one of the Irishman’s professional fights so far. PA Conor McGregor's fights ranked and rated L: Floyd Mayweather, TKO (10), August 2017 Okay: so as a boxing bout, this shouldn’t technically count, but we have included it for the sake of completion. McGregor actually started reasonably promisingly against one of the greatest boxers to have lived. But he was, frankly, an amateur fighting against a mastermind and was made to look exceptionally sloppy before being stopped in the tenth round. It was never going to end any differently. Getty Images Conor McGregor's fights ranked and rated L: Khabib Nurmagomedov, Submission (4), October 2018 Without a doubt, the most emphatic defeat of McGregor’s career. And, for once, the trash talking did not work for him. Instead it served only to rile Khabib, who started the fight at a thunderous pace and won every single round. McGregor’s ground defence was impressive in places but – damningly – he never really stood a chance. Getty Images Conor McGregor's fights ranked and rated L: Artemij Sitenkov, Submission (1), June 2008 The first defeat of McGregor’s professional career came by the way of submission – something that manifested itself as a weakness of his over the years. Long-term trainer John Kavanagh later revealed that the disappointment was so crushing McGregor came exceptionally close to quitting the sport. Conor McGregor's fights ranked and rated L: Joseph Duffy, Submission, November 2010 Another submission defeat in his early years: this time by way of arm-triangle choke. But there was less shame in losing to compatriot Duffy, who was significantly more experienced than McGregor and went on to enjoy a successful UFC career of his own. Conor McGregor's fights ranked and rated L: Nate Diaz, Submission, March 2016 A thrilling fight which saw McGregor jump up 15lbs in weight and Diaz take the fight on just ten days’ notice. McGregor dominated the first round but struggled to maintain his pace at a higher weight and noticeably gassed in the second. That presented Diaz with the chance to win the fight via rear-naked choke in the second round – securing one of the biggest upset victories in UFC history. Getty Images Conor McGregor's fights ranked and rated W: Gary Morris, TKO (2), March 2008 The first victory of McGregor’s career – at the Trinity Sports and Leisure Centre in Dublin – did not offer much indication that the Irishman was going to go on to become one of the most famous sportspeople in the world. McGregor eventually won the ugly, scrappy fight with his trademark left hand in the second round. It wouldn’t be the last time the shot would bring him victory. Conor McGregor's fights ranked and rated W: Stephen Bailey, TKO, December 2008 McGregor bounced back from his first career defeat with a lightning-quick win over Bailey in Dublin, who would go on to have only one more fight before quitting the sport. Conor McGregor's fights ranked and rated W: Connor Dillon, TKO (1), October 2010 After a year-long absence from the sport, McGregor returned to MMA with a tune-up against Dillon in Derry, who had a losing record. Yet an understandably off the pace McGregor needed an uncharacteristically long 4:22 to register his fourth career victory, with Dillon’s corner throwing in the towel. Conor McGregor's fights ranked and rated W: Hugh Brady, TKO (1), February 2011 McGregor’s first victory after losing to Duffy, which came by way of knockout two-and-a-half minutes into the opening round. Fairly impressive considering that Brady was more than your average tune-up: he entered the bout with a 4-1 professional record and had never before been knocked out. Conor McGregor's fights ranked and rated W: Mo Taylor, TKO (1), May 2008 The second victory of McGregor’s career deserves real praise as the Irishman came incredibly close to losing it in the first round, when Taylor so nearly locked in an arm bar. But McGregor was able to defend it and got back on his feet to finish the fight with a barrage of punches. Conor McGregor's fights ranked and rated W: Steve O'Keefe, KO, February 2012 McGregor’s second victory fighting for the Cage Warriors promotion – and his first in England. It was just the second defeat of O’Keefe’s career – snapping his impressive six-fight win streak, which included a submission victory over McGregor’s friend and training partner, Artem Lobov. Conor McGregor's fights ranked and rated W: Aaron Jahnsen, TKO (1), September 2011 Another first round knockout victory as McGregor’s career began gaining momentum. Interestingly, Jahnsen later followed in McGregor’s footsteps by making his professional boxing debut in February 2018. Conor McGregor's fights ranked and rated W: Artur Sowinski, TKO (2), June 2011 An impressive victory early into McGregor’s career considering that Sowinski would go on to enjoy a long and relatively successful MMA career, fighting for various different European promotions. The Pole last fought in December 2019 and currently boasts a 20-11 professional record. Conor McGregor's fights ranked and rated W: Dave Hill, Submission (2), June 2012 The first – and to date only – submission victory of McGregor’s career. His ground game is often overlooked but he won his 13th professional fight by rear-naked choke – the very same move that would later cost him his first clash with Diaz. Conor McGregor's fights ranked and rated W: Mike Wood, KO (1), March 2011 One of the best fights of McGregor’s early career. It took him just 16 seconds to knock out Wood in Dublin – only three seconds later than he needed to stop Aldo in Las Vegas and win the UFC lightweight world title. Conor McGregor's fights ranked and rated W: Paddy Doherty, KO (1), April 2011 ... but … but McGregor’s 16-second win over Wood looks positively epic when compared to his ridiculous four-second destruction of Doherty. The fighters touched gloves, Wood looked to attack, and in came the left hand that was to make McGregor his multimillions. Conor McGregor's fights ranked and rated W: Ivan Buchinger, KO (1), December 2012 Easily McGregor’s finest win outside of the UFC. In his final Cage Warriors bout, McGregor knocked out Buchinger to become a two-weight world champion within the promotion – something he would repeat in the UFC. McGregor was tweeting about the fight the other day, when a fan asked for the name of an usual kick he had utilised early into the first round. “I titled this shot ‘Flatley’. In honour of Ireland’s famed Riverdance,” he replied. “A little bang of the Flatley to tear the medial ligaments of the inside knee joint. Tasty.” Conor McGregor's fights ranked and rated W: Dennis Siver, TKO (2), January 2015 Experienced veteran Siver was arguably the easiest opponent McGregor has ever faced in the Octagon and the Irishman duly dominated every second of the seven-minute bout. Conor McGregor's fights ranked and rated W: Nate Diaz, MD, August 2016 One of the best fights in UFC history. And a fantastic performance from McGregor – for two-and-a-half rounds at least. After a breathtakingly bold start he faded late on as Diaz’s superior cardiovascular fitness began to show, and was perhaps a little lucky to be awarded the decision victory. Getty Images Conor McGregor's fights ranked and rated W: Diego Brandão, TKO (1), July 2014 A night better remembered for the raucous UFC: Dublin atmosphere than the fight itself. One of McGregor’s more routine victories: another opening round knockout. Conor McGregor's fights ranked and rated W: Max Holloway, UD, August 2013 One of McGregor’s bravest victories. He dominated the first round against future featherweight champion Holloway, only to tear his ACL in the second. And so he took the fight to the ground – securing a decision victory ahead of a year-long absence. Getty Images Conor McGregor's fights ranked and rated W: Marcus Brimage, TKO (1), April 2013 McGregor made his Octagon debut against the dangerous ‘Ultimate Fighter 14’ winner Brimage. He ran through him like yet another Cage Warriors opponent. McGregor knocked him out in just 70 seconds and afterwards memorably pestered Dana White for “60 Gs baby!” Conor McGregor's fights ranked and rated W: Dustin Poirier, TKO (1), September 2014 A huge step-up in competition and yet the same end result. The build-up was incredibly acrimonious and yet McGregor did not take long to make his mark, detonating his trusty left hand less than two minutes into the fight. Conor McGregor's fights ranked and rated W: Chad Mendes, TKO (2), July 2015 Undoubtedly the most entertaining fight of his career. Mendes was desperate to take the fight to the ground and floored McGregor three times in the first round. He so nearly submitted McGregor in the second – only for the injury-plagued Irishman to fight to his feet and stop him with three seconds left in the round. Conor McGregor's fights ranked and rated W: Eddie Alvarez, TKO (2), November 2016 Arguably the most assured performance of his career. Completely dismantled Alvarez to become a two-weight world champion. The only surprised was it took him two rounds to stop his opponent. Getty Images Conor McGregor's fights ranked and rated W: Donald Cerrone, KO (1), January 2020 It may only have lasted 40 seconds – but McGregor packed plenty into this stunning performance. His vastly improved takedown defence, the aggressive and unorthodox shoulders in the clinch, the head kick, the flying knee and a clinical ground and pound … this was a total demolition of one of the UFC’s most experienced campaigners. Ladies and gentlemen: McGregor is back. Getty Conor McGregor's fights ranked and rated W: Jose Aldo, KO (1), December 2015 A victory that will likely never be surpassed. After months of unrelenting build-up, McGregor made good on his word and then some. 13 seconds was all it took him to floor Aldo and become the UFC featherweight champion of the world. Getty Images

“The garage challenges were just a smaller scale and for us to gain students, not to hurt the guys. We wanted to turn that person and their coach into a student.

“Then the first UFC…” Gracie raises his gaze to a distant corner of the cafe ceiling. Arm outstretched, index finger extended, he draws an arc, following it by panning his vision from left to right. “The first UFC was to show the crowd that they can be my students.” For a moment I can see the 7,800 in attendance in Denver on that November night in 1993. I can even hear them over the smooth jazz slinking through this Essex Costa.

Despite three faultless performances from Gracie that evening, he barely bothered to celebrate. “Just another day.”

What was just another day for Gracie was the most important day in MMA history.

MMA in UFC 1 meant mixing martial artists from various disciplines in one competition. Now, it means each fighter must be proficient in a mixture of martial arts.

While the MMA on display at UFC 1 may seem novel in comparison to today’s streamlined evolution, the entertainment factor has persisted throughout the sport’s lifespan. It’s something Gracie could live without.

“They feel they have to insult everybody to sell seats,” Gracie says. “But they don’t have to lose respect. There’s a very fine line that people sometimes cross. It’s easier to be hated than be a good fighter and likeable.”

Jiu-jitsu, like most martial arts, has a history much deeper than the sport of MMA, and is thus less moveable. Many would expect there’s not much left for Gracie to learn.

Gracie defeated Ken Shamrock at UFC 1 and later fought the American twice more (Getty)

“I’m always learning,” he counters, as swiftly as if we were sparring. “Right now I’m learning a lot as a teacher.

“Most people don’t even know why they are learning a martial art. ‘Because I want to get fit, because I want to compete.’ Na, it’s none of that.

“It’s because… they don’t know it, but something happened to them, and that stays far in the back of your head. Or they saw something happen to someone and wouldn’t have the confidence to deal with the situation. They’re thinking: ‘Man, what if that was me?’

“We teach self-defence – not for tournament points, not to be a professional fighter. Just in case somebody comes up and talks to you in a certain way, you can reply with confidence, you can stand your ground.”

Someone who benefited first-hand from Gracie’s teachings is Jon Hegan, one of just five Gracie Jiu-Jitsu black belts in the United Kingdom. After training under Gracie in Los Angeles in the late 1990s, Hegan would develop a deep commitment to jiu-jitsu and loyalty to the UFC legend, passing through the ranks – from white belt to blue, from blue to purple, from purple to brown, leaving him with the ultimate task of testing for his black belt in Miami.

Following an initial “crushing” failure, Hegan returned a year later and succeeded.

“They say there’s three per cent – that’s the number that go from white belt to black belt,” Hegan tells The Independent. He’s in that three per cent, but suggests without a hint of irony: “I still don’t know much.”

He certainly knows enough to teach Gracie Jiu-Jitsu at The Jon Hegan Academy, which Gracie visits annually to teach a seminar.

Gracie also still trains, as does most of his family, but he retired from MMA in… well, it’s hard to say.

Gracie submitted Gerard Gordeau in the final bout of UFC 1 (Getty)

“I retired 10 years ago, man, but they keep dragging me back in,” he says.

My son has now come up with the idea that him and I should fight on the same card! I was like: ‘Dude, I’m old, I don’t wanna fight anymore.’ He said: ‘You’ve got to.’ I don’t know about that…”

Following UFC 1, Gracie rematched Shamrock in a bout that clocked in at 36 minutes as the longest contest in UFC history. Both men later entered the Pioneer Wing of the UFC’s Hall of Fame. There was even a trilogy fight in 2016 under the Bellator banner, with Gracie winning by TKO.

Gracie also competed in Japanese promotion Pride and returned to UFC throughout his illustrious career, in which he also defeated renowned sumo wrestler Akebono in an MMA contest. Retired or not, the Brazilian’s record stands at 15-2-3.

The word pioneer is flung around as flippantly as Gracie’s opponents, but undoubtedly applies to the Brazilian, without whom MMA in its current form would likely never have existed, nor the sport’s flagship promotion, UFC.

For fans worldwide, UFC 1 was the birth of a sport. For Gracie?

“Just another day.”