Sean Strickland and Abus Magomedov will square off in a meeting of middleweight contenders tonight as the pair clash in a UFC Fight Night main event.

American Strickland, 32, is looking to make it back-to-back wins, having beaten Nassourdine Imavov on points in January, following two straight losses last year.

Meanwhile, German-Russian Magomedov, also 32, enters Las Vegas on the back of a three-fight win streak, with all of those wins having come via stoppage.

Strickland sits at No 7 in the middleweight rankings as he bids to re-enter the title picture, and he is risking his place in the top 10 here as he faces an unranked opponent in Magomedov.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The event will take place on Saturday 1 July, at the UFC Apex institute in Las Vegas.

The prelims are set to begin at 9pm BST (1pm PT, 3pm CT, 4pm ET). The main card is then due to follow at 12am BST on Sunday 2 July (4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

Strickland – 4/7

Magomedov – 13/10

Full odds via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

Main card

Sean Strickland vs Abus Magomedov (middleweight)

Damir Ismagulov vs Grant Dawson (lightweight)

Max Griffin vs Michael Morales (welterweight)

Ariane Lipski vs Melissa Gatto (women’s flyweight)

Ismael Bonfim vs Benoit Saint-Denis (lightweight)

Brunno Ferreira vs Nursulton Ruziboev (middleweight)

Prelims

Kevin Lee vs Rinat Fakhretdinov (welterweight)

Joanderson Brito vs Westin Wilson (featherweight)

Yana Santos vs Karol Rosa (women’s bantamweight)

Guram Kutateladze vs Elves Brener (lightweight)

Ivana Petrovic vs Luana Carolina (women’s flyweight)

Alexandr Romanov vs Blagoy Ivanov (heavyweight)