Tom Aspinall reveals extent of UFC London injury

Tom Aspinall has revealed that he suffered a torn MCL, torn meniscus, and ACL damage during his UFC London loss to Curtis Blaydes.

Briton Aspinall collapsed to the canvas just 15 seconds into his heavyweight main event against Blaydes, with the fight immediately waved off as the American was declared the winner via TKO.

Aspinall, 29, took to social media on Wednesday to provide an update on his injury.

Speaking in an Instagram video, the Wigan fighter said: “Good morning, everybody. Today is surgery day.

“I’m in London right now and I’m absolutely starving, because I can’t eat before surgery. I have suffered a torn MCL, a torn meniscus, and some ACL damage.

“So, I’m going to get that fixed today, but just a quick message just to say thank you for all the support. I really appreciate it. I’ve had so much love since the accident, and I’ll see everybody on the other side. Peace out.”

Aspinall later posted a photo of himself in a wheelchair, along with the caption: “Success!”

It is unclear when the Briton will be able to return to the Octagon and resume his pursuit of the UFC heavyweight title.

Aspinall is ranked sixth in the division and is likely two wins from a shot at the gold, which is currently held by the injured Francis Ngannou.