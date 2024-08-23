Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Tom Aspinall has said he has spoken “directly” with the UFC over a back-up role for Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic.

Aspinall won the interim heavyweight title by knocking out Sergei Pavlovich in November, after regular champion Jones suffered a pectoral injury that derailed his planned fight with Miocic.

Since then, the UFC has insisted that it will rebook Jones, 37, versus Miocic, 42. Although no date has been confirmed, that fight looks set for November. In the meantime, Aspinall has already defended his interim belt – a rare occurrence in the UFC.

Aspinall, 31, knocked out Curtis Blaydes in July to retain the interim strap, before increasing his calls for a fight with Jones – or Miocic, should he beat his fellow American. To Aspinall’s frustration, Jones and Miocic are both widely expected to retire after their fight.

But to increase his chances of fighting Jones, Aspinall has spoken “directly” to the UFC about serving as the back-up fighter for the new Jones vs Miocic date, in case an injury should occur again.

“After my last fight, with Curtis Blaydes, there was some talk about me being the back-up fight,” Aspinall said on his YouTube channel. “The UFC spoke to me directly about that; I said I’m in. If somebody pulls out, I’m in...

“I’ll be prepared for that date, so you let me know. I’ll be there, I’m ready to take the fight. I’m the No 1 in the division – not Jon Jones, not Stipe Miocic. They’re a couple of older fellas having a fight, fighting for the title for some reason. I don’t know why that reason is, but I am the guy at heavyweight, and I’m ready to prove that on an hour’s notice if I need to.

Tom Aspinall (left) knocked out Curtis Blaydes in the first round in July ( REUTERS )

“I’m hearing rumours that Stipe is potentially injured. These are [things] that I’m hearing from the inner circle. Stipe, he’s 42 years old. The guy is going to be injury-prone. Jon Jones, a million miles on the clock, he’s going to be injury-prone. Me, I’m ready to go. I’m not even in my prime yet. I’m hungry for it. I’m not sure these two guys are, but I am.

“Apparently it’s in November. Nothing has been announced or signed yet, as far as I’m aware, but if that does happen, I’ll be there. But if [Jones] successfully defend[s] against Stipe in November, I will be there in the crowd, I’ll be there front row. [If you retire], I want you to hand me the undisputed title as you walk past me, please. Thank you.”

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones (left) and ex-title holder Stipe Miocic ( Getty Images )

Jones, the consensus greatest light-heavyweight in UFC history, has fought just once in four years. In that bout, he submitted Ciryl Gane to win the vacant heavyweight title in March 2023.

Miocic, the UFC’s consensus greatest-ever heavyweight, has not fought since March 2021. On that occasion, he lost the heavyweight belt to Francis Ngannou via knockout.