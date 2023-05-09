UFC’s Tony Ferguson arrested following car crash in Hollywood

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

UFC veteran Tony Ferguson was arrested early on Sunday morning in Hollywood, for suspicion of drunken driving after he allegedly crashed into parked cars and flipped his truck, police said.

Los Angeles police arrested Ferguson at around 2am. Police said Ferguson’s truck hit at least two parked vehicles and flipped over near Sunset Boulevard. No one was reported injured, a police spokesperson said.

Ferguson, a 2017 interim UFC lightweight champion, allegedly refused to take a breathalyser test at the scene and was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said.

He was booked into the Los Angeles County Jail, according to jail records.

Ferguson debuted as a professional mixed martial artist in 2008 and last fought in September, suffering a submission loss to Nate Diaz.

AP