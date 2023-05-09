Jump to content

UFC’s Tony Ferguson arrested following car crash in Hollywood

Police in Los Angeles arrested the UFC veteran for suspicion of drunken driving, after he allegedly crashed his truck into parked cars

Sports Staff
Tuesday 09 May 2023 10:39
<p>Former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson </p>

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

UFC veteran Tony Ferguson was arrested early on Sunday morning in Hollywood, for suspicion of drunken driving after he allegedly crashed into parked cars and flipped his truck, police said.

Los Angeles police arrested Ferguson at around 2am. Police said Ferguson’s truck hit at least two parked vehicles and flipped over near Sunset Boulevard. No one was reported injured, a police spokesperson said.

Ferguson, a 2017 interim UFC lightweight champion, allegedly refused to take a breathalyser test at the scene and was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said.

He was booked into the Los Angeles County Jail, according to jail records.

Ferguson debuted as a professional mixed martial artist in 2008 and last fought in September, suffering a submission loss to Nate Diaz.

