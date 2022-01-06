Two title fights are set to take place at UFC 272, according to UFC president Dana White.

The event, which is scheduled for 5 March at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, is expected to be headlined by a trilogy bout between featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and former title holder Max Holloway.

The card is also set to feature a rematch between bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and interim title holder Petr Yan.

White revealed the news to ESPN on Wednesday, though it has been reported that contracts are yet to be signed for the bouts.

Volkanovski outpointed Holloway in December 2019 to win the featherweight title, before beating the Hawaiian via decision again in July 2020 – though the latter was seen as a controversial result by many fans.

Since then, Australian Volkanovski has retained the belt against Brian Ortega, while Holloway has won two in a row – against Calvin Kattar and Yair Rodriguez.

Meanwhile, Yan dropped the bantamweight title to Sterling in March, landing an illegal knee in the fourth round to lose via disqualification. Before the incident, Yan looked on course for a decision victory.

Sterling has not fought since due to injury, while Yan outpointed Cory Sandhagen in a fight of the year contender in October to win the interim bantamweight title.