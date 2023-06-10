Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amanda Nunes will defend her bantamweight title in the main event of UFC 289 tonight, fighting an in-form and inspired Irene Aldana.

Brazilian Nunes, who also holds featherweight gold, regained the bantamweight title from Julianna Pena last year, outpointing the American to avenge a shock submission loss from 2021. Meanwhile, Aldana is pursuing a third straight victory and aiming to join Brandon Moreno, Alexa Grasso and Yair Rodriguez as the fourth incumbent UFC champion from Mexico.

Prior to those ongoing reigns, no Mexican fighter had won a UFC title, but Aldana may feel that destiny is on her side tonight. The 35-year-old does, however, face a tough test against Nunes, also 35, who is widely deemed the greatest women’s fighter in MMA history.

In the co-main event, former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira faces Beneil Dariush, who is seeking his first shot at the division’s title.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

UFC 289 will take place on Saturday 10 June, at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada.

The early prelims are set to begin at 11pm BST (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET), with the prelims following at 1am BST on Sunday 11 June (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET).

The main card is then due to begin at 3am BST (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET).

How can I watch it?

In the US, the event will air live on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. In the UK, BT Sport will broadcast the fights.

BT Sport subscribers can watch the event live on TV, as well as on the broadcaster’s website and app.

Odds

Irene Aldana will challenge for the UFC women’s bantamweight title (Getty Images)

Nunes – 2/7

Aldana – 13/5

Full odds via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

Main card

Amanda Nunes (C) vs Irene Aldana (women’s bantamweight title)

Charles Oliveira vs Beneil Dariush (lightweight)

Nassourdine Imavov vs Chris Curtis (middleweight)

Dan Ige vs Nate Landwehr (featherweight)

Khalil Rountree Jr vs Chris Daukaus (light-heavyweight)

Prelims

Mike Malott vs Adam Fugitt (welterweight)

Miranda Maverick vs Jasmine Jasudavicius (women’s flyweight)

Marc-Andre Barriault vs Eryk Anders (middleweight)

David Dvorak vs Stephen Erceg (flyweight)

Early prelims

Aiemann Zahabi vs Aoriqileng (bantamweight)

Kyle Nelson vs Blake Bilder (featherweight)

Diane Belbita vs Maria Oliveira (women’s strawweight)