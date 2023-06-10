Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana will go head to head in the main event of UFC 289 tonight, with the women’s bantamweight title on the line.

Brazilian Nunes, who also holds the featherweight belt, began her second reign with the bantamweight strap last year, outpointing Julianna Pena to regain the title that she lost in the pair’s first clash. The result of their initial fight is deemed one of the biggest upsets in UFC history, and the women were set for a trilogy bout here, until Pena suffered an injury.

As such, Aldana steps in, seeking a third straight win and aiming to become the fourth Mexican champion in UFC history, alongside the still-reigning trio of Brandon Moreno, Alexa Grasso and Yair Rodriguez. The 35-year-old faces a tough task, though, with Nunes – also 35 – widely considered to be the greatest women’s fighter in MMA history.

In the co-main event, former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira faces Beneil Dariush, who is seeking his first shot at the division’s title.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

UFC 289 will take place on Saturday 10 June, at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada.

The early prelims are set to begin at 11pm BST (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET), with the prelims following at 1am BST on Sunday 11 June (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET).

The main card is then due to begin at 3am BST (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET).

How can I watch it?

In the US, the event will air live on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. In the UK, BT Sport will broadcast the fights.

BT Sport subscribers can watch the event live on TV, as well as on the broadcaster’s website and app.

Odds

Irene Aldana will challenge for the UFC women’s bantamweight title (Getty Images)

Nunes – 2/7

Aldana – 13/5

Full odds via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

Main card

Amanda Nunes (C) vs Irene Aldana (women’s bantamweight title)

Charles Oliveira vs Beneil Dariush (lightweight)

Nassourdine Imavov vs Chris Curtis (middleweight)

Dan Ige vs Nate Landwehr (featherweight)

Khalil Rountree Jr vs Chris Daukaus (light-heavyweight)

Prelims

Mike Malott vs Adam Fugitt (welterweight)

Miranda Maverick vs Jasmine Jasudavicius (women’s flyweight)

Marc-Andre Barriault vs Eryk Anders (middleweight)

David Dvorak vs Stephen Erceg (flyweight)

Early prelims

Aiemann Zahabi vs Aoriqileng (bantamweight)

Kyle Nelson vs Blake Bilder (featherweight)

Diane Belbita vs Maria Oliveira (women’s strawweight)