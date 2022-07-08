The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
UFC Fight Night live stream: How to watch Dos Anjos vs Fiziev online and on TV this weekend
All you need to know about the main card and prelims
Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev will square off in a clash of lightweight contenders this weekend, when they headline the upcoming UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas.
Former champion Dos Anjos (31-13) is seeking a third straight win as he looks to mount one last title charge at 37 years old, but Fiziev, 29, marks a significant obstacle.
Tenth-ranked Fiziev (11-1) is out to leapfrog the Brazilian in the rankings, and the Kyrgyzstani enters the UFC Apex institute on the back of five straight wins.
The lightweight division is stacked, meaning the winner of Saturday’s main event will likely still have work to do to challenge for the belt, but a victory for either man would represent a considerable statement.
Here’s all you need to know.
When is it?
The event will take place on Saturday 9 July.
The prelims will start at 11pm BST (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET), with the main card following at 2am BST on Sunday 10 July (6pm PT, 8pm CT, 9pm ET on 9 July).
How can I watch it?
The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.
In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.
Odds
Dos Anjos – 13/8
Fiziev – 4/9
Full card
Main card
Rafael dos Anjos vs Rafael Fiziev (lightweight)
Caio Borralho vs Armen Petrosyan (middleweight)
Douglas Silva de Andrade vs Said Nurmagomedov (bantamweight)
Jared Vanderaa vs Chase Sherman (heavyweight)
Michael Johnson vs Jamie Mullarkey (lightweight)
Prelims
Cynthia Calvillo vs Nina Nunes (women’s flyweight)
Aiemann Zahabi vs Ricky Turcios (bantamweight)
Antonina Shevchenkov vs Cortney Casey (women’s flyweight)
Cody Brundage vs Tresean Gore (middleweight)
Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Karl Roberson (light heavyweight)
Ronnie Lawrence vs Saidyokub Kakhramonov (bantamweight)
David Onama vs Garrett Armfield (featherweight)
