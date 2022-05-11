UFC Fight Night card: Blachowicz vs Rakic and all bouts this weekend
All you need to know about the main card and prelims
Jan Blachowicz and Aleksandar Rakic are both intent on inserting themselves into the UFC light heavyweight title picture, but only one will be able to do so on Saturday night.
Former champion Blachowicz and Rakic will go head to head in a Fight Night main event at the UFC Apex institute in Las Vegas, with the winner of the bout potentially in line to face the winner of June’s title contest.
Glover Teixeira, who submitted Blachowicz to claim the gold in October, defends the belt against Jiri Prochazka in Singapore, and rising contender Rakic (14-2) will almost certainly take on the victor if he beats Blachowicz (28-9) here.
No 1-ranked Blachowicz also has a good chance of fighting for the belt next time out if he can secure a statement win against Austrian Rakic, though – at 39 – the Pole’s time to regain the gold is running out.
Here’s all you need to know.
When is it?
The event will take place on Saturday 14 May at the UFC Apex institute in Las Vegas.
The prelims will begin at 12.30am BST (4.30pm PT, 6.30pm CT, 7.30pm ET) on Sunday morning, with the main card following at 3am BST (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET).
How can I watch it?
The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.
In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.
Odds
Blachowicz – 5/4
Rakic – 4/7
Via Betfair.
Full card
Main card
Jan Blachowicz vs Aleksandar Rakic (light heavyweight)
Ryan Spann vs Ion Cutelaba (light heavyweight)
Davey Grant vs Louis Smolka (bantamweight)
Katlyn Chookagian vs Amanda Ribas (women’s flyweight)
Frank Camacho vs Manuel Torres (lightweight)
Jake Hadley vs Allan Nascimento (flyweight)
Prelims
Viviane Araujo vs Andrea Lee (women’s flyweight)
Michael Johnson vs Alan Patrick (lightweight)
Virna Jandiroba vs Angela Hill (women’s strawweight)
Tatsuro Taira vs Carlos Candelario (flyweight)
Nick Maximov vs Andre Petroski (middleweight)
