UFC Fight Night card: Curtis Blaydes vs Chris Daukaus and all bouts this weekend
All you need to know about the main event and undercard
Heavyweight action headlines this weekend’s UFC Fight Night, as Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus go head-to-head and each man looks to insert himself into the title picture.
Blaydes (15-3, 1 No Contest) has twice put together solid win streaks to close in on a title shot, only to suffer a loss and lose momentum on both occasions.
The American rebounded from his most recent defeat by outpointing Jairzinho Rozenstruik in September, while compatriot Chris Daukaus (12-4) won five in a row before suffering a first-round knockout loss to Derrick Lewis last time out.
Former police officer Daukaus will look to secure a statement victory over Blaydes here and reestablish himself as a genuine contender in the division.
Here’s all you need to know about this weekend’s card.
When is it?
The event will take place on Saturday 26 March at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
The prelims are scheduled to begin at 8pm GMT (12pm PT, 2pm CT, 3pm ET), with the main card following at 11pm GMT (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 8pm ET).
How can I watch it?
The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.
In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.
Full card
Main card
Curtis Blaydes vs Chris Daukaus (heavyweight)
Joanne Wood vs Alexa Grasso (women’s flyweight)
Askar Askarov vs Kai Kara-France (flyweight)
Matt Brown vs Bryan Barberena (welterweight)
Ilir Latifi vs Aleksei Oleinik (heavyweight)
Prelims
Nate Landwehr vs David Onama (featherweight)
Jennifer Maia vs Manon Fiorot (women’s flyweight)
Neil Magny vs Max Griffin (welterweight)
Marc Diakiese vs Viacheslav Borschchev (lightweight)
Tucker Lutz vs SeungWoo Choi (featherweight)
Sara McCann vs Karol Rosa (women’s bantamweight)
Chris Gutierrez vs Danaa Batgerel (bantamweight)
Matheus Nicolau vs David Dvorak (flyweight)
Aliaskhab Khizriev vs Abus Magomedov (middleweight)
Luis Saldana vs Bruno Souza (featherweight)
