UFC Fight Night card: Jack Hermansson vs Sean Strickland and all bouts this weekend
All you need to know about this weekend’s fights
This month is set to be a defining one in the UFC’s middleweight division, with two contenders facing off in this weekend’s Fight Night main event before the title is on the line next weekend.
On Saturday, Jack Hermansson (22-6) takes on Sean Strickland (24-3) as No6 faces No7 at 185lbs, with each man seeking to move closer to a title shot.
Swede Hermansson’s recent record is slightly patchy at 2-2 across his last four bouts, whereas American Strickland is riding a five-fight win streak.
Whoever emerges victorious at the UFC’s Apex institute in Las Vegas will improve his stock as he awaits to see who wins next weekend’s rematch between champion Israel Adesanya and rival Robert Whittaker, whom the title holder beat for the gold over two years ago.
Here’s all you need to know about this weekend’s event.
When is it?
The Fight Night will take place on Saturday 5 February at the UFC Apex institute in Las Vegas.
The prelims are scheduled to begin at 9pm GMT (1pm PT, 3pm CT, 4pm ET), with the main card following at 12am GMT (4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET) on Sunday morning.
How can I watch it?
The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.
In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.
Odds
Hermansson – 13/8
Strickland – 1/2
Via Betfair.
Full card
Main card
Jack Hermansson vs Sean Strickland (middleweight)
Punahele Soriano vs Nick Maximov (middleweight)
Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Carlston Harris (welterweight)
Sam Alvey vs Phillip Hawes (middleweight)
Tresean Gore vs Bryan Battle (middleweight)
Julian Erosa vs Steven Peterson (featherweight)
Prelims
Miles Johns vs John Castaneda (bantamweight)
Hakeem Dawodu vs Michael Trizano (featherweight)
Chidi Njokuani vs Marc-Andre Barriault (middleweight)
Alexis Davis vs Julija Stoliarenko (women’s bantamweight)
Jailton Almeida vs Danilo Marques (light heavyweight)
Jason Witt vs Philip Rowe (welterweight)
Malcolm Gordon vs Denys Bondar (flyweight)
