UFC Fight Night card: Calvin Kattar vs Josh Emmett and all bouts this weekend

An all-American contest will serve as the main event for this Saturday’s UFC Fight Night, as Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett clash in a meeting of top-10 featherweights.

Kattar is looking to build momentum after his impressive decision win against Giga Chikadze in January, when the Boston native entered as an underdog but left having bounced back from his comprehensive defeat by ex-champion Max Holloway.

Emmett, meanwhile, is pursuing a fifth straight victory, and the 37-year-old knows that a finish of fourth-ranked Kattar would likely see him surge up the rankings from seventh.

Emmett has secured knockout/TKO wins for three of his last five victories but went the distance in his two most recent fights.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The event will take place on Saturday 18 June at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

The prelims will start at 9pm BST (1pm PT, 3pm CT, 4pm ET), with the main card following at 12am BST (4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET) on Sunday 19 June.

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Featherweight Calvin Kattar is still pursuing his first UFC title shot (Getty Images)

Odds

Kattar – 2/5

Emmett – 7/4

Via Betfair.

Full card

Main card

Calvin Kattar vs Josh Emmett (featherweight)

Donald Cerrone vs Joe Lauzon (lightweight)

Tim Means vs Kevin Holland (welterweight)

Jaoquin Buckley vs Albert Duraev (middleweight)

Damar Ismagulov vs Guram Kutateladze (lightweight)

Julian Marquez vs Gregory Rodrigues (middleweight)

Prelims

Adrian Yanez vs Tony Kelley (bantamweight)

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs Natalia Silva (women’s flyweight)

Court McGee vs Jeremiah Wells (welterweight)

Ricardo Ramos vs Danny Chavez (featherweight)

Maria Oliveira vs Gloria de Paula (women’s strawweight)

Early prelims

Eddie Wineland vs Cody Stamann (bantamweight)

Phil Hawes vs Deron Winn (middleweight)

Roman Dolidze vs Kyle Daukaus (middleweight)