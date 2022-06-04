UFC Fight Night card: Volkov vs Rozenstruik and all bouts this weekend

Two top UFC heavyweights will look to get back on track this weekend as Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik clash in a Fight Night main event.

Following a scintillating start to his MMA career with plenty of knockout victories, Rozenstruik has had mixed fortunes in recent outings, going 2-3 in his last five bouts.

Most recently the 34-year-old was outpointed by Curtis Blaydes in September, while veteran Volkov was submitted by Tom Aspinall in the first round of their UFC London main event in March.

Volkov and Rozenstruik’s recent results have seen the pair drop to seventh and eighth in the UFC’s heavyweight rankings, so each man will be keen to begin a surge back up the division here.

Below is all you need to know.

When is it?

The event will take place on Saturday 4 June at the UFC Apex institute in Las Vegas.

The prelims will start at 6pm BST (10am PT, 12pm CT, 1pm ET), with the main card following at 9pm BST (1pm PT, 3pm CT, 4pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

Volkov has competed in 44 fights as an MMA pro (Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Volkov – 4/7

Rozenstruik – 5/4

Via Betfair.

Full card

Main card

Alexander Volkov vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik (heavyweight)

Dan Ige vs Movsar Evloev (featherweight)

Michael Trizano vs Lucas Almeida (featherweight)

Karine Silva vs Poliana Botelho (women’s flyweight)

Alonzo Menifield vs Askar Mozharov (light heavyweight)

Felice Herrig vs Karolina Kowalkiewicz (women’s strawweight)

Prelims

Joe Solecki vs Alex da Silva (lightweight)

Daniel Argueta vs Damon Jackson (featherweight)

Ode’ Osbourne vs Zarrukh Adashev (flyweight)

Niklas Stolze vs Benoit Saint Denis (lightweight)

Johnny Munoz vs Tony Gravely (bantamweight)

Jeffrey Molina vs Zhalgas Zhumagulov (flyweight)

Pinat Fakhretdinov vs Andreas Michailidis (welterweight)

Erin Blanchfield vs JJ Aldrich (women’s flyweight)