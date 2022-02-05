Two weeks after UFC 270, mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion is back this weekend as middleweight contenders go head-to-head at the Apex institute in Las Vegas.

Jack Hermansson takes on Sean Strickland in the main event, with each man looking to work his way towards a title shot.

Sweden’s Hermansson (22-6) has won two of his last four bouts and enters this contest on the back of a win against Edmen Shahbazyan last May, while Strickland (24-3) has won five in a row.

The American’s last outing saw him beat Uriah Hall in July and he currently sits at No7 in the middleweight rankings, while Hermansson is sixth.

Here’s all you need to know about this weekend’s event, which comes a week before a middleweight title rematch between Israel Adesanya and former champion Robert Whittaker.

When is it?

The Fight Night will take place on Saturday 5 February at the UFC Apex institute in Las Vegas.

The prelims are scheduled to begin at 9pm GMT (1pm PT, 3pm CT, 4pm ET), with the main card following at 12am GMT (4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET) on Sunday morning.

How can I watch it?

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland (Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

Hermansson – 13/8

Strickland – 1/2

Via Betfair.

Full card

Main card

Jack Hermansson vs Sean Strickland (middleweight)

Punahele Soriano vs Nick Maximov (middleweight)

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Carlston Harris (welterweight)

Sam Alvey vs Brendan Allen (middleweight)

Tresean Gore vs Bryan Battle (middleweight)

Julian Erosa vs Steven Peterson (featherweight)

Prelims

Miles Johns vs John Castaneda (bantamweight)

Hakeem Dawodu vs Michael Trizano (featherweight)

Chidi Njokuani vs Marc-Andre Barriault (middleweight)

Alexis Davis vs Julija Stoliarenko (women’s bantamweight)

Jailton Almeida vs Danilo Marques (light heavyweight)

Jason Witt vs Philip Rowe (welterweight)

Malcolm Gordon vs Denys Bondar (flyweight)