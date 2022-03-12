Thiago Santos and Magomed Ankalaev will clash in a main-event contest this Saturday as each man looks to close in on a shot at the UFC light heavyweight title.

In his last fight, Santos (22-9) defeated Johnny Walker by decision to end a three-fight losing streak, but the former title challenger will be tested here as he seeks to stop Ankalaev from achieving an eighth straight victory.

Fifth-ranked Santos, 38, is looking to make one last run at the gold, while his 29-year-old opponent is aiming to leapfrog the Brazilian in the standings and edge closer to a title shot.

Russian Ankalaev (15-1) is seen as the favourite here, as one of the new generation coming through at 205lbs.

Here’s all you need to know about this weekend’s event.

When is it?

The prelims are scheduled to begin at 9pm GMT (1pm PT, 3pm CT, 4pm ET) on Saturday 12 March, with the main card following at 12am GMT (4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET) on Sunday 13 March.

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

Santos – 7/2

Ankalaev – 1/5

Via Betfair.

Full card

Main card

Former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Thiago Santos (Zuffa LLC)

Thiago Santos vs Magomed Ankalaev (light heavyweight)

Marlon Moraes vs Song Yadong (bantamweight)

Sodiq Yusuff vs Alex Caceres (featherweight)

Khalil Rountree Jr vs Karl Roberson (light heavyweight)

Drew Dober vs Terrance McKenney (lightweight)

Alex Pereira vs Bruno Silva (middleweight)

Prelims

Matthew Semelsberger vs AJ Fletcher (welterweight)

JJ Aldrich vs Gillian Robertson (women’s flyweight)

Trevin Jones vs Javid Basharat (bantamweight)

Damon Jackson vs Kamuela Kirk (featherweight)

Sabina Mazo vs Miranda Maverick (women’s flyweight)

Dalcha Lungiambula vs Cody Brundage (middleweight)

Kris Moutinho vs Guido Canetti (bantamweight)

Tafon Nchukwi vs Azamat Murzakanov (light heavyweight)