After a three-year wait, the UFC is finally set to return to London.

A London card was held in February or March each year between 2016 and 2019, with the 2020 edition of the event cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Prior to 2016, London had hosted UFC events on seven occasions.

No card was held in the English capital in 2021, but the UFC announced in January that a 2022 event would go ahead in March, with the promotion’s president Dana White saying: “I wanna say thanks to all the fans, they’ve hung in there for a long time while we’ve scrapped and battled and tried to figure out how to deliver it to you guys out there.

“The UK is one of the territories that I’m really excited about, and I haven’t been this excited about it since like 2003 or ‘04 or something.”

Here is all you need to know about the event and how you can buy tickets.

When is it?

UFC London will take place on 19 March 2022.

Where is it?

The O2 Arena will host the event.

Jorge Masvidal knocked out Liverpool’s Darren Till at UFC London in March 2019 (Getty Images)

How can I buy tickets?

Tickets will go on general sale at 10am GMT on Friday 4 February, with AXS and Ticketmaster named by the UFC as official ticket providers.

Fight Club and O2 priority members can purchase tickets from Wednesday 2 February at 9am and 10am GMT respectively.

Meanwhile, UFC newsletter subscribers are able to access tickets on Thursday 3 February at 10am GMT. The same applies to fans who register their interest via UFC.com/London; the UFC is advising fans to do this as soon as possible.

Who is fighting?

British heavyweight prospect Tom Aspinall will take on veteran Alexander Volkov in the main event.

In the co-main event, rising British featherweight Arnold Allen takes on former lightweight contender Dan Hooker.

Elsewhere on the card, fan favourite Paddy Pimblett will look to follow up his successful UFC debut with another win as the Liverpudlian takes on Kazula Vargas at lightweight.

All confirmed fights

Paddy Pimblett is among the Britons to feature at UFC London (Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Alexander Volkov vs Tom Aspinall (heavyweight)

Arnold Allen vs Dan Hooker (featherweight)

Paddy Pimblett vs Kazula Vargas (lightweight)

Molly McCann vs Luana Carolina (women’s flyweight)

Gunnar Nelson vs Claudio Silva (welterweight)

Nikita Krylov vs Paul Craig (light heavyweight)

Nathaniel Wood vs Liudvik Sholinian (bantamweight)

Jack Shore vs Timur Valiev (bantamweight)

Muhammad Mokaev vs Cody Durdan (flyweight)

Cory McKenna vs Elise Reed (women’s strawweight)