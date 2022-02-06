The controversial Sean Strickland edged his way closer to a middleweight title shot with a split-decision win over Jack Hermansson in the pair’s UFC Fight Night main event on Saturday.

Strickland has come under fire for controversial comments on a number of topics in recent months, including saying in August that he “would love nothing more than to kill somebody in the ring”.

The American was not so brutal at the UFC’s Apex institute in Las Vegas this weekend but still secured a victory over Hermansson, winning out 49-46, 47-48, 49-46 on the judges’ scorecards.

Strickland showed superior striking skills to his opponent, who failed to effectively implement his wrestling gameplan.

“I was being a p****,” Strickland said after fight. “I should have stayed in the pocket and thrown like I did at the end.

“Maybe I let the pressure get to me. Again, sorry, I was fighting like a b**** out there. Sorry, lesson learned, won’t happen again.”

Strickland entered the bout as the UFC’s seventh-ranked middleweight, while Swedish-born Norwegian Hermansson was No6.

Full results

Main card

Sean Strickland def. Jack Hermansson via split decision (49-46, 47-48, 49-46)

Nick Maximov def. Punahele Soriano via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

Shavkat Rakhmonov def. Carlston Harris via first-round TKO (kick, 4:10)

Brendan Allen def. Sam Alvey via second-round submission (rear naked choke, 2:10)

Bryan Battle def. Tresean Gore via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Julian Erosa def. Steven Peterson via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Prelims

John Castaneda def. Miles Johns via third-round submission (arm triangle choke, 1:38)

Hakeem Dawodu def. Michael Trizano via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Chidi Njokuani def. Marc-Andre Barriault via first-round TKO (punches, 0:16)

Alexis Davis def. Julija Storialenko via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 30-27)

Jailton Almeida def. Danilo Marques via first-round TKO (punches, 2:57)

Phil Rowe def. Jason Witt via second-round TKO (punches, 2:15)

Malcolm Gordon def. Denys Bondar via first-round TKO (strikes, 1:22)