A middleweight clash will headline this weekend’s UFC Fight Night as the promotion returns following its first pay-per-view of the year last month.

Jack Hermansson (22-6) takes on Sean Strickland (24-3) in Saturday’s main event at the UFC’s Apex institute in Las Vegas, as sixth faces seventh in the middleweight division.

Sweden’s Hermansson has gone 2-2 in his last four outings, while American Strickland has won five fights in a row.

Each man will be looking to move a step closer to a title shot against whomever is holding the gold, with Israel Adesanya defending the belt against rival Robert Whittaker in a rematch next weekend.

Here’s all you need to know about this weekend’s event.

When is it?

The Fight Night will take place on Saturday 5 February at the UFC Apex institute in Las Vegas.

The prelims are scheduled to begin at 9pm GMT (1pm PT, 3pm CT, 4pm ET), with the main card following at 12am GMT (4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET) on Sunday morning.

How can I watch it?

UFC middleweight Jack Hermansson (Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

Hermansson – 13/8

Strickland – 1/2

Via Betfair.

Full card

Main card

Jack Hermansson vs Sean Strickland (middleweight)

Punahele Soriano vs Nick Maximov (middleweight)

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Carlston Harris (welterweight)

Sam Alvey vs Phillip Hawes (middleweight)

Tresean Gore vs Bryan Battle (middleweight)

Julian Erosa vs Steven Peterson (featherweight)

Prelims

Miles Johns vs John Castaneda (bantamweight)

Hakeem Dawodu vs Michael Trizano (featherweight)

Chidi Njokuani vs Marc-Andre Barriault (middleweight)

Alexis Davis vs Julija Stoliarenko (women’s bantamweight)

Jailton Almeida vs Danilo Marques (light heavyweight)

Jason Witt vs Philip Rowe (welterweight)

Malcolm Gordon vs Denys Bondar (flyweight)