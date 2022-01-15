The UFC’s first card of 2022 will take place this Saturday, with a bout between featherweight contenders scheduled to headline at the Apex institute in Las Vegas.

Calvin Kattar goes up against Giga Chikadze in the Fight Night main event, with each fighter aiming to force his way into the title picture at 145lbs.

American Kattar (22-5) last competed a year ago, when he was on the wrong end of a historic beating against former champion Max Holloway, who broke numerous striking records en route to a comprehensive points victory.

Chikadze (14-2), meanwhile, is seen as one of the hottest prospects at featherweight. The Georgian is unbeaten in three-and-a-half years and carries a nine-fight win streak into this bout.

Here’s all you need to know about this weekend’s event.

When is it?

The Fight Night will take place on Saturday 15 January at the UFC Apex institute in Las Vegas.

The prelims are scheduled to begin at 9pm GMT (1pm PT, 3pm CT, 4pm ET), with the main card following at 12am GMT (4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET) on Sunday morning.

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

UFC featherweight Giga Chikadze (Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Kattar: 2/1

Chikadze: 2/5

Via Betway.

Full card

Main card

Calvin Kattar vs Giga Chikadze (featherweight)

Katlyn Chookagian vs Jennifer Maia (women’s flyweight)

Brandon Royval vs Rogerio Bontorin (flyweight)

Jake Collier vs Chase Sherman (heavyweight)

Bill Algeo vs Joanderson Brito (featherweight)

Prelims

Court McGee vs Ramiz Brahimaj (welterweight)

Charles Rosa vs TJ Brown (lightweight)

Dakota Bush vs Viacheslav Borschev (lightweight)

Brian Kelleher vs Kevin Croom (featherweight)