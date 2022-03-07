Thiago Santos and Magomed Ankalaev will go head-to-head this Saturday night as they look to edge closer to a UFC light heavyweight title shot.

In his last outing, Santos (22-9) beat Johnny Walker via decision to end a three-fight losing run, but the former title challenger will be up against it here as he attempts to stop Ankalaev from recording an eighth consecutive victory.

Fifth-ranked Santos, 38, is looking to make one last run at the gold, while his 29-year-old opponent is seeking to leapfrog the Brazilian in the standings and edge closer to a title shot.

Russian Ankalaev (15-1) is seen as the favourite here, as one of the new generation coming through at 205lbs.

Here’s all you need to know about this weekend’s event.

When is it?

The prelims are scheduled to begin at 9pm GMT (1pm PT, 3pm CT, 4pm ET) on Saturday 12 March, with the main card following at 12am GMT (4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET) on Sunday 13 March.

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Odds

Santos – 7/2

Ankalaev – 1/5

Via Betfair.

Full card

Thiago Santos vs Magomed Ankalaev (light heavyweight)

Marlon Moraes vs Song Yadong (bantamweight)

Sodiq Yusuff vs Alex Caceres (featherweight)

Khalil Rountree Jr vs Karl Roberson (light heavyweight)

Drew Dober vs Terrance McKenney (lightweight)

Alex Pereira vs Bruno Silva (middleweight)