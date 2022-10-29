Next UFC Fight Night: Event start time, card and how to watch
All you need to know about the MMA promotion’s upcoming fights
The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.
It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.
Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.
Saturday 29 October – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas
What time does it start?
The prelims will start at 9pm BST on Saturday 29 October (1pm PT, 3pm CT, 4pm ET), with the main card following at 12am BST on Sunday 30 October (4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET on Saturday).
How can I watch it?
The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.
In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.
Full card
Main card
Calvin Kattar vs Arnold Allen (featherweight)
Tim Means vs Max Griffin (welterweight)
Waldo Cortes Acosta vs Jared Vanderaa (heavyweight)
Josh Fremd vs Tresean Gore (middleweight)
Dustin Jacoby vs Khalil Rountree Jr (light heavyweight)
Prelims
Phil Hawes vs Roman Dolidze (middleweight)
Andrei Arlovski vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima (heavyweight)
Joseph Holmes vs Jun Yong Park (middleweight)
Chase Hooper vs Steve Garcia (featherweight)
Kleydson Rodrigues vs Cody Durden (flyweight)
Christian Rodriguez vs Garrett Armfield (bantamweight)
