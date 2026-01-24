Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UFC is set to increase its post-fight bonuses as it begins a broadcast deal with Paramount+, while also introducing extra bonuses.

Saturday night brings UFC 324, the first event of the UFC’s Paramount+ era, with Justin Gaethje facing Paddy Pimblett for the interim lightweight title in the main event. Going into that clash in Las Vegas, the UFC’s long-criticised fighter pay has been a hot topic of discussion, with many fans hoping that it might increase as part of the new broadcast deal.

However, Gaethje claimed during Wednesday’s media day: “I hear [UFC champion-turned commentator] Daniel Cormier saying everybody is going to get paid more on this card. I’m not getting $1 more than I would have if this deal did not happen.

“To have 14 [career] bonuses and not equal up to $1m is not right. It’s not right. It should be a lot more than that, and I should have had opportunities to do smarter things with my money, but I don’t and I haven’t.”

But since Gaethje made those comments, the UFC has told the Sports Business Journal that it will increase its post-fight bonuses – one for Fight of the Night, one for Performance of the Night – from $50,000 to $100,000. It will also introduce $25,000 bonuses for any fighter who earns a TKO or submission win, if they do not secure one of the afore-mentioned bonuses.

These changes, announced by UFC president Dana White, are reportedly not related to Gaethje’s comments this week. MMA insider Ariel Helwani was asked about that possibility on X and replied: “Already planned.”

Justin Gaethje (left) with coach Trevor Wittman and UFC president Dana White in 2020 ( Getty )

White had responded to Gaethje’s words on Thursday, tellingThe Pat McAfee Show: “Gaethje... Without getting into all that stuff, Gaethje was offered more money, and Gaethje never responded. [But] we’re good.”

The UFC’s Paramount+ deal, following the MMA promotion’s split from ESPN in late 2025, represents the end of the pay-per-view (PPV) model for the fight company. That has led many fans and pundits to question how fighters will be paid, with PPV points having been a key part of the old system.

“We completely have it dialled in,” White said. “We’ve got really smart kids, and they can get down within single digits on how close it would be to pay them like it was a PPV.”