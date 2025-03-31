Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hollywood director Zack Snyder will be at the helm of an upcoming film about the UFC, titled Brawler, it has been announced.

Snyder, who counts 300, Batman v Superman and Dawn Of The Dead among his films, will direct the movie, which will be made in collaboration with the UFC and Saudi adviser Turki Alalshikh. Snyder will also serve as part of the writing team for the film.

The UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) is the flagship promotion in mixed martial arts, and per a press release, Brawler will depict “a young fighter” getting a shot at a UFC title, “rising from the rough streets of Los Angeles” and “battling his inner demons as he fights for redemption”.

Snyder, whose style has long proved divisive, said on Monday (31 March): “Behind every great fighter is the story of how they got there. UFC is the world leader in combat sports, and I’m honoured to be partnering with them to tell this incredible story.”

Meanwhile, UFC president Dana White said: “Turki Alalshikh and Zack Snyder have a shared vision to create a film about UFC. They are both very passionate about this project to show fans what it takes to become a UFC champion. It’s an incredibly ambitious project, and I look forward to seeing it come to life.”

Alalshikh added: “I’ve been a fan of Zack’s work for years. His unique style, from his iconic action sequences to his sweeping visuals and intensely emotional storytelling – coupled with his humanised portrayal of deeply flawed characters – is singular. I couldn’t think of a better person to partner with to bring the UFC to the big screen.”

Alalshikh has been the chief matchmaker behind most major boxing events over the past two years, and he recently partnered with White as they prepare to launch their own boxing promotion in 2026.

Snyder’s most recent films were Rebel Moon – Part One and Part Two in 2023 and 2024, respectively. He has been heavily involved in the DC cinematic universe over the last decade-plus, having directed the Superman film Man Of Steel in 2013 before tackling Batman v Superman (2016) and Justice League (2017).

As well as Dawn Of The Dead (2004) and 300 (2006), the 59-year-old American counts Watchmen (2009) and Sucker Punch (2011) among his most famous directed works.