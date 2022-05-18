Holly Holm looks to take a step closer to regaining the UFC women’s bantamweight title this Saturday, as she takes on contender Ketlen Vieira in a Fight Night main event.

Holm (14-5) has been out of the Octagon for more than 18 months since beating Raquel Pennington, while Vieira has lost two of her last four bouts but was on a 10-fight win streak prior to that run. The Brazilian (12-2) also beat former champion Miesha Tate in November in her most recent outing.

Holm famously claimed bantamweight gold in the UFC by knocking out Ronda Rousey with a head kick in 2015, but the American – who lost the title to Tate the following year – failed to regain the belt against Amanda Nunes in 2019. Holm, 40, has also twice come up short while challenging for the UFC women’s featherweight title.

Thirty-year-old Vieira, meanwhile, is pursuing her first title shot in the promotion.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The event will take place on Saturday 21 May at the UFC Apex institute in Las Vegas.

The prelims will begin at 9pm BST (1pm PT, 3pm CT, 4pm ET), with the main card following at 12am BST (4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET) on Sunday morning.

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card

Holm against Raquel Pennington in 2020 (Getty Images)

Main card

Holly Holm vs Ketlen Vieira (women’s bantamweight)

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs Michel Pereira (welterweight)

Chidi Njokuani vs Dusko Todorovic (middleweight)

Jailton Almeida vs Parker Porter (heavyweight)

Eryk Anders vs Jun Yong Park (middleweight)

Prelims

Joseph Holmes vs Alen Amedovski (middleweight)

Polyana Viana vs Tabatha Ricci (women’s strawweight)

Omar Antonio Morales Ferrer vs Uros Medic (lightweight)

Jonathan Martinez vs Vince Morales (bantamweight)

Chase Hooper vs Felipe Colares (featherweight)

Elise Reed vs Sam Hughes (women’s strawweight)