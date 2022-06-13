The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
UFC Fight Night time: When does Calvin Kattar vs Josh Emmett start in the UK and US this weekend?
All you need to know about the main event and undercard
Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett will square off in a featherweight main event at this weekend’s UFC Fight Night, with a brawl all but guaranteed in Texas.
Kattar was on a fine run before suffering a heavy points defeat by former champion Max Holloway in early 2021, but the Boston fighter responded impressively this January, when he beat highly-touted prospect Giga Chikadze via unanimous decision.
Emmett, meanwhile, is on a four-fight winning streak as the 37-year-old pursues his first title shot in the UFC – something that fourth-ranked Kattar is also out to achieve.
Seventh-ranked Emmett has secured knockout/TKO wins for three of his last five victories, but the American went the distance in his two most recent fights.
Here’s all you need to know.
When is it?
The event will take place on Saturday 18 June at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.
The prelims will start at 9pm BST (1pm PT, 3pm CT, 4pm ET), with the main card following at 12am BST (4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET) on Sunday 19 June.
How can I watch it?
The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.
In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.
Odds
Kattar – 2/5
Emmett – 7/4
Full card
Main card
Calvin Kattar vs Josh Emmett (featherweight)
Donald Cerrone vs Joe Lauzon (lightweight)
Tim Means vs Kevin Holland (welterweight)
Jaoquin Buckley vs Albert Duraev (middleweight)
Damar Ismagulov vs Guram Kutateladze (lightweight)
Julian Marquez vs Gregory Rodrigues (middleweight)
Prelims
Adrian Yanez vs Tony Kelley (bantamweight)
Jasmine Jasudavicius vs Natalia Silva (women’s flyweight)
Court McGee vs Jeremiah Wells (welterweight)
Ricardo Ramos vs Danny Chavez (featherweight)
Maria Oliveira vs Gloria de Paula (women’s strawweight)
Early prelims
Eddie Wineland vs Cody Stamann (bantamweight)
Phil Hawes vs Deron Winn (middleweight)
Roman Dolidze vs Kyle Daukaus (middleweight)
