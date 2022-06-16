The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

UFC Fight Night time: When does Calvin Kattar vs Josh Emmett start in the UK and US this weekend?

All you need to know about the main event and undercard

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Thursday 16 June 2022 13:54
Comments
UFC 4 - Prime Icon Fighters Update Trailer PS

Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett will square off in a featherweight main event at this weekend’s UFC Fight Night, with a brawl all but guaranteed in Texas.

Kattar was on a fine run before suffering a heavy points defeat by former champion Max Holloway in early 2021, but the Boston fighter responded impressively this January, when he beat highly-touted prospect Giga Chikadze via unanimous decision.

Emmett, meanwhile, is on a four-fight winning streak as the 37-year-old pursues his first title shot in the UFC – something that fourth-ranked Kattar is also out to achieve.

Seventh-ranked Emmett has secured knockout/TKO wins for three of his last five victories, but the American went the distance in his two most recent fights.

Here’s all you need to know.

Recommended

When is it?

The event will take place on Saturday 18 June at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

The prelims will start at 9pm BST (1pm PT, 3pm CT, 4pm ET), with the main card following at 12am BST (4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET) on Sunday 19 June.

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

UFC featherweight Josh Emmett has three KO/TKOs from his last five wins

(Getty Images)

Odds

Kattar – 2/5

Emmett – 7/4

Via Betfair.

Full card

Main card

Calvin Kattar vs Josh Emmett (featherweight)

Donald Cerrone vs Joe Lauzon (lightweight)

Tim Means vs Kevin Holland (welterweight)

Jaoquin Buckley vs Albert Duraev (middleweight)

Damar Ismagulov vs Guram Kutateladze (lightweight)

Julian Marquez vs Gregory Rodrigues (middleweight)

Prelims

Adrian Yanez vs Tony Kelley (bantamweight)

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs Natalia Silva (women’s flyweight)

Court McGee vs Jeremiah Wells (welterweight)

Ricardo Ramos vs Danny Chavez (featherweight)

Maria Oliveira vs Gloria de Paula (women’s strawweight)

Early prelims

Eddie Wineland vs Cody Stamann (bantamweight)

Recommended

Phil Hawes vs Deron Winn (middleweight)

Roman Dolidze vs Kyle Daukaus (middleweight)

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in