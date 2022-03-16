Arnold Allen: ‘I don’t want to be famous, just the best fighter in the world’

You might not have heard of Arnold Allen. That might be by design.

The 28-year-old is one of Britain’s best mixed martial artists, a top-10 featherweight in the UFC with a professional record of 17-1. But for the Suffolk fighter, progress in the ring has always taken precedence over his profile out of it.

“I don’t want to be famous, I don’t like it,” Allen says.

“I just want to be the best fighter in the world, I don’t necessarily want the fame that comes with it.”

Since debuting in the UFC in 2015, Allen has extended his win streak from two to 10 while climbing the rankings at 145lbs. He was initially fighting for the promotion once a year on average but had entered a period of increased activity just before the Covid-19 pandemic hit in early 2020.

Allen has fought just once in the two years since, and he believes that the lack of activity and a tendency to win fights via decision rather than stoppage have been factors in his rise being gradual instead of explosive. More important in the matter, perhaps, is Allen’s reluctance to engage in any verbal violence.

“I don’t really talk any crap!” he says. “I just don’t want to be someone I’m not. That’s not who I am.

“I’ve always been pretty humble and quiet, I’m not gonna start calling people names over the internet. That’s not what I do.”

Allen outpointed Sodiq Yusuff in April 2021, in his most recent outing (Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The upside to Allen’s reserved approach has been the respect he has received from fans and analysts, who unanimously recognise the Englishman’s talents and potential. As such, Allen is set for the biggest fight of his career on Saturday, when he takes on Dan Hooker in the co-main event of UFC London.

Former lightweight contender Hooker is returning to featherweight for the bout, with the 32-year-old New Zealander looking to reinvigorate his career.

A true fan favourite, Hooker is beloved for his proclivity for brawls, though Allen admits that avoiding such a contest at the O2 Arena would be his preference.

“I do see the merits in it, [but] my main goal is to win the fight,” Allen says. “Obviously to dominate and to finish is always the plan. I don’t finish so often, but I plan to dominate.

“I’m still pretty young in this sport, I haven’t had those silly wars where I’ve taken crazy damage. I have had hard sparring where I’ve had to dig deep, but I haven’t had knockouts in the gym where I’ve been put down. So, my brain is still fresh and young.

“Those wars are always on the table if need be; it’s Plan B if everything goes t*** up.”

New Zealand’s Dan Hooker drops back down to featherweight to face Allen (Getty Images)

Standing at 6’0”, Hooker will have a three-inch height advantage over Allen, meaning the Kiwi’s signature knee strikes could be particularly effective this weekend. In fact, those strikes mark the first element of Hooker’s game that Allen addresses when asked about his tactics for the fight.

“I’m probably just gonna try to keep my head away from his knees really,” Allen jokes. “That’s the gameplan, that’s it: Just don’t duck your head! I’m working on being 6’0” tall, seeing if I can do that...”

Allen has trained under renowned coach Firas Zahabi in recent years, working with the Canadian at Tristar Gym in Montreal. If anyone could coach a fighter into being three inches taller, it would be Zahabi, who will be in Allen’s corner this weekend.

Allen’s training has largely taken place in the UK since the pandemic began, however, with the increased time around his friends and family reminding him what he is fighting for.

Just as Allen’s training was affected by the pandemic, so was UFC London. This Saturday’s card marks the first edition of the event since 2019, when Allen fought and beat Jordan Rinaldi.

Allen is relishing the UFC’s return to these shores and to the English capital, where he anticipates a warm reaction.

Allen during his win against Yaotzin Meza at London’s O2 Arena in 2016 (Getty Images)

“It’s awesome,” he says. “Obviously for all the lockdowns, all the restrictions everywhere, having the first event back in the UK with what’s probably gonna be a sell-out crowd... and the placement on the card, to be in the co-main event. It’s a great feeling.

“Probably the biggest card I fought on was Jon Jones vs Thiago Santos [at UFC 239 in 2019]. Obviously being the English guy fighting away in Las Vegas, fighting earlier on the card, no one really knows who you are, cheers or cares,” Allen continues.

“But in London there’s always a big reception for the home fighters, a lot of noise made, so it definitely gets you buzzing and fired up. When you walk out, you just have to kind of get that tunnel vision and focus on the fight, but there’s good energy there – it’s a great crowd.

“As soon as they announce you’re from England, people are gonna be cheering, even if they don’t know who you are.”

By the time Saturday’s co-main event ends, many more people will know who Allen is – whether he likes it or not.