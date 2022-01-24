After a three-year wait, the UFC is finally set to return to London.

A London card was held in February or March each year between 2016 and 2019, with the 2020 edition of the event cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Prior to 2016, London had hosted UFC events on seven occasions.

No card was held in the English capital in 2021, but the UFC announced in January that a 2022 event would go ahead in March, with the promotion’s president Dana White saying: “I wanna say thanks to all the fans, they’ve hung in there for a long time while we’ve scrapped and battled and tried to figure out how to deliver it to you guys out there.

“The UK is one of the territories that I’m really excited about, and I haven’t been this excited about it since like 2003 or ‘04 or something.”

At the time of writing, no fights have been announced for UFC London, but here is all you need to know about the event and how you can buy tickets.

When is it?

UFC London will take place on 19 March 2022.

Where is it?

The O2 Arena will host the event.

Jorge Masvidal knocked out Liverpool’s Darren Till at UFC London in March 2019 (Getty Images)

How can I buy tickets?

Tickets will go on general sale at 10am GMT on Friday 4 February, with AXS and Ticketmaster named by the UFC as official ticket providers.

Fight Club and O2 priority members can purchase tickets from Wednesday 2 February at 9am and 10am GMT respectively.

Meanwhile, UFC newsletter subscribers are able to access tickets on Thursday 3 February at 10am GMT. The same applies to fans who register their interest via UFC.com/London; the UFC is advising fans to do this as soon as possible.

What is the card?

British heavyweight prospect Tom Aspinall will take on veteran Alexander Volkov in the main event.

In the co-main event, rising British featherweight Arnold Allen takes on former lightweight contender Dan Hooker.

A number of other Britons are expected to feature.