The UFC is back in London this weekend, as heavyweights Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura clash in the main event at the O2 Arena.

Aspinall is no stranger to a main event at the O2, having taken part in two in 2022. In the first, the Wigan fighter submitted Alexander Volkov in Round 1, but the latter saw Aspinall sustain a serious knee injury – just seconds into his clash with Curtis Blaydes.

Aspinall, 30, has not fought since, but he returns to the Octagon on Saturday to face Poland’s Tybura, who is targeting a third straight win.

In the co-main event, Liverpool’s Molly McCann takes on Julija Stoliarenko in a flyweight bout, as the British favourite aims to get back to winning ways.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The prelims are set to begin at 5pm BST on Saturday 22 July (9am PT, 11am CT, 12pm ET), with the main card then due to begin at 8pm BST (12pm PT, 2pm CT, 3pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Where can I buy tickets?

AXS is the official ticket provider for UFC London.

At the time of writing (Monday 17 July), there are still numerous seats available in the vast majority of sections of the O2 Arena.

At the time of writing, the cheapest remaining tickets cost £101.25, are situated in the upper tier, and must be bought in pairs. Meanwhile, the most expensive tickets are in the front row, cost £1607.66, and have very limited availability.

Odds

Liverpudlian UFC flyweight ‘Meatball’ Molly McCann (Getty Images)

Aspinall – 1/5; Tybura – 7/2

McCann – 7/20; Stoliarenko – 43/20

Via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

Main card

Tom Aspinall vs Marcin Tybura (heavyweight)

Molly McCann vs Julija Stoliarenko (women’s flyweight)

Nathaniel Wood vs Andre Fili (featherweight)

Paul Craig vs Andre Muniz (middleweight)

Jai Herbert vs Fares Ziam (lightweight)

Lerone Murphy vs Josh Culibao (featherweight)

Prelims

Davey Grant vs Daniel Marcos (bantamweight)

Danny Roberts vs Jonny Parsons (welterweight)

Marc Diakiese vs Joel Alvarez (lightweight)

Mick Parkin vs Jamal Pogues (heavyweight)

Makhmud Muradov vs Bryan Barberena (middleweight)

Ketlen Vieira vs Pannie Kianzad (women’s bantamweight)

Chris Duncan vs Yanal Ashmouz (lightweight)

Shauna Bannon vs Bruna Brasil (women’s strawweight)

Jafel Filho vs Daniel Barez (flyweight)