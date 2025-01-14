Nathaniel Wood and Morgan Charriere set for mouthwatering UFC London clash
The Englishman and Frenchman will meet in a featherweight fight at the O2 Arena
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Nathaniel Wood and Morgan Charriere will meet in a mouthwatering featherweight fight at UFC London.
On 22 March, Wood will step out in front of a home crowd at the O2 Arena, while Charriere is expected to bring his usual legion of French fans.
Wood, 31, has a 4-1 record in his last five fights, having beaten Daniel Pineda on points in Manchester last August.
Prior to that result, Muhammad Naimov outpointed Wood in late 2023 to halt the Londoner’s three-fight win streak against Charles Rosa, Charles Jourdain and Andre Fili.
Meanwhile, Charriere is 2-1 in the UFC since joining the promotion in 2023. In his UFC debut, the Frenchman stopped Manolo Zecchini in Paris, before suffering a split-decision loss to Chepe Mariscal last April.
Charriere, 29, bounced back with a knockout of Gabriel Miranda in September, however, as he returned to Paris.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments