UFC London LIVE updates: Aspinall vs Tybura results tonight
Re-live updates from the main event, undercard and prelims as the UFC returned to London
Tom Aspinall made a triumphant return to the ring at UFC London on Saturday, stopping Marcin Tybura in the first round.
Almost one year to the day after suffering a knee injury at the O2 Arena – just 15 seconds into a bout with Curtis Blaydes – Aspinall returned to the venue for another main event. And this one played out as differently as the Wigan heavyweight would have hoped, with Aspinall securing a TKO at 1:13 of the first round.
Aspinall, 30, hurt Tybura early with a head kick but resisted getting carried away, instead biding his time – briefly, at least – before dropping the Pole with a straight right hand. Aspinall then pounced with ground strikes, forcing the stoppage to get back to winning ways.
The result put the crowd back in jubilant spirits, after “Meatball” Molly McCann suffered a submission loss in the co-main event. The Liverpudlian fan favourite tapped to an armbar in her flyweight clash with Julija Stoliarenko.
Re-live updates and see results from UFC London below.
Thank you for following our coverage tonight! Below is our report from the event. See you soon!
Tom Aspinall runs through Marcin Tybura in triumphant UFC London return
The Wigan heavyweight secured a first-round TKO at the O2, one year after suffering a severe injury in the same building
Here’s a round-up of all the results tonight:
Tom Aspinall def. Marcin Tybura via first-round TKO (punches, 1:13)
Julija Stoliarenko def. Molly McCann via first-round submission (armbar, 1:55)
Nathaniel Wood def. Andre Fili via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Paul Craig def. Andre Muniz via second-round TKO (punches and elbows, 4:40)
Fares Ziam def. Jai Herbert via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
Lerone Murphy def. Josh Culibao via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)
Daniel Marcos def. Davey Grant via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
Prelims
Jonny Parsons def. Danny Roberts via second-round TKO (punches, 4:57)
Joel Alvarez def. Marc Diakiese via second-round submission (head-arm choke, 4:26)
Mick Parkin def. Jamal Pogues via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Makhmud Muradov def. Bryan Barberena via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Ketlen Vieira def. Pannie Kianzad via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Chris Duncan def. Yanal Ashmouz via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Bruna Brasil def. Shauna Bannon via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
Jafel Filho def. Daniel Barez via first-round submission (arm-triangle choke, 1:34)
What a performance. Devastating when he struck, but without getting carried away and leaving himself exposed.
There was one nervy moment in there, but Aspinall was so much quicker and cleaner than Tybura.
Aspinall: “I’ll tell you exactly what I’m gonna do: I’m gonna go to Paris [in September], I’m gonna sit front row for Ciryl Gane vs Sergey Spivak, and then I’m gonna fight the winner. Then, I’m gonna fight Jon Jones.”
The old Aspinall did not make callouts like that! The crowd laps it up!
Aspinall: “I wasn’t myself [last time], this is a whole new version of me.
“I’m not gonna say that I’m back; I’m different. My mind’s different.
“I’m going all the way [to the belt].”
Tom Aspinall def. Marcin Tybura via first-round TKO (punches, 1:13).
Round 1
Aspinall looks as relaxed as can be, given what happened the last time he was in this ring.
Tybura stands southpaw. He eats a head kick early, and Aspinall thinks about going for the kill! He blitzes with a couple of punches, but then realises that Tybura is still lucid and backs off.
A nervy exchange follows, with both heavyweights eating short punches to the head. Tybura then misses with a left hook as he steps in.
OH! DOWN GOES TYBURA after a right cross! Aspinall pounces, pouring on more strikes to the downed Pole, and the referee steps in!
It’s all over! The crowd erupts! Aspinall leaps onto the top of the fence, visibly emotional!!
Aspinall is ranked fifth in the UFC heavyweight division, while Tybura is No 10.
HERE. WE. GO!
