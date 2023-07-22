UFC London 2023 LIVE: Aspinall vs Tybura updates and results

✕ Close Ciryl Gane reveals key coaching tip that he ignored in Jon Jones loss

The UFC returns to London this evening, as Tom Aspinall looks to right the wrong of his last outing at the O2 Arena.

The Wigan heavyweight takes on Marcin Tybura in the main event tonight, almost exactly one year on from his ill-fated clash with Curtis Blaydes, which ended after 15 seconds when Aspinall suffered a knee injury. Aspinall, 30, has since undergone surgery and claimed that he is now better than ever, and he will seek to prove that against Poland’s Tybura, 37.

In the co-main event, fan favourite “Meatball” Molly McCann goes up against Julija Stoliarenko, with the Liverpool strawweight aiming to get back to winning ways. In her most recent fight, McCann, 33, was submitted in the first round by Erin Blanchfield in November.

McCann’s close friend Paddy Pimblett will be in the crowd to cheer her on, and to watch what should be an entertaining set of contests, including Indy Sport’s pick for fight of the night: Nathaniel Wood, the only London fighter on the card, against Andre Fili at featherweight.

