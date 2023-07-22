UFC London 2023 LIVE: Aspinall vs Tybura updates and results
Follow live updates from the main event, undercard and prelims as the UFC returns to London
The UFC returns to London this evening, as Tom Aspinall looks to right the wrong of his last outing at the O2 Arena.
The Wigan heavyweight takes on Marcin Tybura in the main event tonight, almost exactly one year on from his ill-fated clash with Curtis Blaydes, which ended after 15 seconds when Aspinall suffered a knee injury. Aspinall, 30, has since undergone surgery and claimed that he is now better than ever, and he will seek to prove that against Poland’s Tybura, 37.
In the co-main event, fan favourite “Meatball” Molly McCann goes up against Julija Stoliarenko, with the Liverpool strawweight aiming to get back to winning ways. In her most recent fight, McCann, 33, was submitted in the first round by Erin Blanchfield in November.
McCann’s close friend Paddy Pimblett will be in the crowd to cheer her on, and to watch what should be an entertaining set of contests, including Indy Sport’s pick for fight of the night: Nathaniel Wood, the only London fighter on the card, against Andre Fili at featherweight.
Follow live updates and results from UFC London below. Click here to subscribe to The Independent’s Sport YouTube channel for all the latest sports videos.
UFC London 2023 LIVE: Bannon vs Brasil
Bruna Brasil def. Shauna Bannon via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27).
An unsuccessful UFC debut for Bannon, whose karate output was largely inneffective against, Brasil, who mixed it up well throughout.
UFC London 2023 LIVE: Bannon vs Brasil
Round 3
Conor McGregor reckons it’s one round apiece. The feeling at the O2 is that his countrywoman is two rounds down.
Bannon and Brasil trade simultaneous left hooks to the head. Another lands for Brasil. More side kicks from Bannon, but there’s just nothing behind them; Brasil doesn’t seem to be feeling them at all.
She staggers Brasil with a straight punch now, though! Brasil responds by getting back to her grappling, forcing Bannon to the fence and taking her down!
The Brazilian lands a couple of clean punches, just before the buzzer!
UFC London 2023 LIVE: Bannon vs Brasil
Round 2
Bannon just misses with a bold side kick to the head.
She closes distance now, and grapples Brasil against the fence. Each woman has an overhook and underhook. They trade positions back and forth, with both fighters throwing knees to the body.
Brasil establishes a bit of dominance here. She’s grinding her head against Bannon’s, trying to make life difficult for the Irishwoman.
Eventually they separate and move into the open. Bannon keeps throwing those side kicks, but she’s beaten to the punch, well... by a punch; Brasil’s jab is quicker to land than any of her opponent’s kicks.
Brasil sees a spinning back fist blocked, but she then lands an emphatic takedown! She’s straight into half-guard.
UFC London 2023 LIVE: Bannon vs Brasil
Round 1
Bannon’s mouth has blood smeared around it.
Little has landed for either woman in the last couple of minutes of this first round, but Bannon is favouring an oblique kick.
The buzzer sounds.
UFC London 2023 LIVE: Bannon vs Brasil
Round 1
The strawweights stand orthodox.
Lots of bouncing from both women early on. Brasil with a hard front kick, though she slips slightly as she lands to the body.
Now Brasil steps in for a heavy right hand; she loads up, but she’s off the mark. Her next effort lands, though.
Bannon switches stances but refrains from throwing. She switches back and eats a CLEAN head kick!
She looks to get back on the front foot by chasing Brasil to the fence. The Brazilian circles away, then fires off a nice jab upstairs.
UFC London 2023 LIVE: Bannon vs Brasil
And we’re under way!
UFC London 2023 LIVE: Bannon vs Brasil
Straight onto the next fight!
Ireland’s Shauna Bannon faces Bruna Brasil in a women’s flyweight bout.
Any guesses as to which country Brasil (8-3-1) is from?
Conor McGregor has voiced his support for compatriot Bannon (5-0) this week, by the way!
UFC London 2023 LIVE: Filho vs Barez
That’s why Barez didn’t want to hit the ground!
Jafel Filho def. Daniel Barez via first-round submission (arm-triangle choke, 1:34).
UFC London 2023 LIVE: Filho vs Barez
Round 1
Both men stand orthodox. Barez presses forward early, while Filho tries to deter him with a low kick and some straight shots upstairs.
Now it’s Barez who kicks low, with a few tidier efforts than Filho’s. A left hook lands flush for Barez, and a couple of punches later Filho hits the canvas!
But Barez doesn’t buy it; he thinks Filho wants to lure him into a grappling exchange, so he lets him back up. Another clean shot by Barez, though, and Filho goes down again!
Barez resists throwing a hammer fist, and this time it’s referee Marc Goddard who motions for Filho to stand. Filho gets after Barez, flinging hooks at the Spaniard before shooting for a takedown against the fence – successfully!
Filho and Barez move towards the centre of the mat, and Filho works on an arm-triangle choke... to great effect! HE GETS THE TAP!
